ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Mortal Remains Of Udupi Man Murdered In Sharjah Brought Home

Udupi: The mortal remains of Alwyn Prakash Kundar, who hails from Honnanakeri in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district who was allegedly murdered in Sharjah, were brought to his hometown on Friday, nearly a month after his body was reportedly found dismembered inside a car in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The body was taken to Prakash’s residence in Honnanakeri, where family members, relatives and close associates paid their last respects. Special prayers were held for his soul before the final rites were conducted at the CSI Krupa Church.

The company where Prakash worked reportedly assisted the family in bringing his mortal remains back to India.

Body Found in Nine Pieces

Prakash had been living in Sharjah with his wife Tina and their minor son and had worked at Sharjah Airport for around 14 years.

According to his brother Anil Prashanth Kundar, he last tried to contact Prakash on July 26. Prakash, who usually communicated through voice messages, responded only through text messages that day and subsequently stopped answering calls.

Concerned relatives contacted his employer and were initially told that Prakash had left for India. However, Anil informed the company’s HR department that there was no information about his arrival in India. A subsequent check reportedly found that Prakash’s passport was still with the company.

A missing-person case was subsequently registered in Sharjah and police began searching for him.

According to Anil, investigators found Prakash’s body on August 12 inside a car reportedly travelling towards Oman. He claimed the body had been cut into nine pieces and packed into two bags. The family was subsequently informed that DNA testing had confirmed the identity.

Anil also alleged that Prakash had suffered stab injuries and that his fingers had been severed. He said the car used to transport the body was believed to belong to Prakash and was later abandoned.

The family also alleged that money had been withdrawn from Prakash’s bank account after his disappearance.