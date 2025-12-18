ETV Bharat / state

Mortal Remains Of Rajasthan Youth Brought Back From Saudi Arabia Month After His Death

Balotra: The mortal remains of Rajasthan resident Ramesh Kumar Meghwal, who died in Saudi Arabia under circumstances last month, are being returned to his family here on Thursday.

Hailing from Sohra in Balotra district, Meghwal, who had gone to Saudi Arabia along with two friends on October 11 on an employment visa, died in the kingdom's Dammam on November 13.

Congress Member of Parliament Ummeda Ram Beniwal stated that Meghwal's body arrived at Delhi airport on Thursday morning. Arrangements have been made for its departure from Delhi to Jaipur in the afternoon, he said adding after completing the legal formalities at Jaipur airport, the body will be handed over to the family. Beniwal said an ambulance has been arranged to transport the body from Jaipur to the deceased youth's village. He prayed for the peace of the departed soul and expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family.