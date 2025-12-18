Mortal Remains Of Rajasthan Youth Brought Back From Saudi Arabia Month After His Death
Congress MP Ummeda Ram Beniwal said that the body landed in Delhi on Thursday morning and is on way to his home in Balotra.
Published : December 18, 2025 at 2:06 PM IST
Balotra: The mortal remains of Rajasthan resident Ramesh Kumar Meghwal, who died in Saudi Arabia under circumstances last month, are being returned to his family here on Thursday.
Hailing from Sohra in Balotra district, Meghwal, who had gone to Saudi Arabia along with two friends on October 11 on an employment visa, died in the kingdom's Dammam on November 13.
Congress Member of Parliament Ummeda Ram Beniwal stated that Meghwal's body arrived at Delhi airport on Thursday morning. Arrangements have been made for its departure from Delhi to Jaipur in the afternoon, he said adding after completing the legal formalities at Jaipur airport, the body will be handed over to the family. Beniwal said an ambulance has been arranged to transport the body from Jaipur to the deceased youth's village. He prayed for the peace of the departed soul and expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family.
संसदीय क्षेत्र के बालोतरा जिले के सोहड़ा (गिड़ा) निवासी युवक स्व.रमेश कुमार मेघवाल 11 अक्टूबर 2025 को अपने दो साथियों हीराराम मेघवाल (सवाऊ मूलराज) एवं रोशन अली (जाजवा, गिड़ा) के साथ रोजगार हेतु अरब के दोहा (क़तर) गया था। दुर्भाग्यवश 17 नवंबर 2025 को उसकी संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में… pic.twitter.com/dsJEMeeX3k— Ummeda Ram Beniwal (@UmmedaRamBaytu) December 18, 2025
According to Beniwal, the deceased Meghwal, along with two companions, Heeraram Meghwal from Savau Mulraj and Roshan Ali from Jajwa, Gida, had gone to Saudi Arabia on a Qatari visa for employment on October 11, 2025. Due to the local police investigation, post-mortem, and legal formalities, there was a significant delay in bringing the body back to India.
Beniwal said that upon receiving information about the case on November 18, he contacted officials at the Indian Embassy and the Ministry of External Affairs. He further said that on December 5, he personally met with Union External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar in New Delhi and requested that the body be brought back to India at the Indian government's expense and an investigation into the death be conducted, and that assistance be provided to the family.
