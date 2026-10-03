ETV Bharat / state

Mortal Remains Of 2 Jharkhand Yoga Instructors Killed In Vietnam Accident Likely To Arrive On Oct 3

Ranchi: The mortal remains of two Jharkhand-based yoga instructors, who were killed in a road accident in Vietnam, are expected to arrive in the state on Saturday evening, an official said.

The bodies are likely to be brought to Kolkata by Saturday afternoon and then transported to the state by ambulance, Jharkhand Migration Cell team head Sikha Lakra said. "The bodies are expected to arrive in Jharkhand on Saturday evening," Lakra told PTI.

Earlier, the mortal remains of the two yoga instructors were expected to arrive in Kolkata by Tuesday night, but the plan has changed due to some issues.

Raja Kumar (24) from Ranchi and Vinay Kumar Rai (25) from Jamshedpur had been teaching yoga at Adi Yoga Academy in Vietnam's Da Lat city. They died on September 25 after their two-wheeler collided with a car, the official said.

The families had expressed inability to bring back the bodies due to their financial condition. Friends of the deceased and members of the Indian community in Vietnam pooled funds to meet the expenses for sending the bodies, family members said.