ETV Bharat / state

Lecturer By Day, Farmer By Choice: How Pramod Rout's Integrated Farming Is Transforming Lives In Odisha's Balasore

Beyond his personal success, Rout has become a figure in his community, providing regular employment to ten local workers. Demonstrating a keen business sense, he has also diversified into hospitality, building a restaurant on the national highway and a pan shop, creating further opportunities for local residents.

In Pramod's own words, "I do all kinds of farming as per the season. Currently, I have cultivated marigold flowers and other vegetables. While I was studying, my father and brothers used to do farming. I was originally interested in farming. After college, I spend time on my farmland."

Rout's model integrates diversity, featuring marigold cultivation alongside integrated fish and shrimp farming in two dedicated ponds. His daily routine is a testament to dedication: teaching in the morning and working on the fields by afternoon, with his wife, Priyadarshani Das, actively managing the farming activities in his absence.

Balasore: Pramod Kumar Rout, a 44-year-old Science lecturer from Soro of Odisha's Balasore district, is redefining rural entrepreneurship. Balancing academia with agriculture, Rout has transformed his six-acre land into a thriving, year-round integrated farm, earning over Rs five lakh annually.

Pramod said, "A tree is my friend in a way. There is no greater joy than the flowers and fruits that grow from a tree. About 15-20 families live here, a hotel has been built and rented out, and 10 families live there. I have built a toilet on the roadside and given it to a family to maintain and they are taking the responsibility. I also do fishing, poultry and all kinds of farming."

Pushpalata Mohanty, who was lent a helping hand by Pramod, said, "Pramod has done various types of farming. Along with that, he has given us the responsibility of building a toilet and a shop near the national highway. We are doing well because he has enabled us to earn livelihood."

Pramod Rout's integrated farming is transforming Balasore (ETV Bharat)

Labourer Minati Behera said, "I do all the agricultural work here, I earn Rs 400 per day, and I support my family with that wage. I am not alone, 7-8 other people also benefit from working here. A total of six women and four men work here daily."

Pramod began farming in 2002 and later took up teaching at a college in 2013. Today, he is managing both and receiving various benefits from the government for his farming. Interestingly, he was bestowed with the 'Best Farmer' award by Balasore District Magistrate in 2024 in recognition of his efforts.

When Pramod goes to college, his wife Priyadarsani takes care of farming activities. She says, "When my husband goes to college from 9 AM to 4 PM, I come and take care of the farming. This is how we manage the farm."

On the other hand, Assistant Horticulture Officer (AHO) Subhasree Subhasmita appreciated Pramod's work and said this integrated farming model comes under the ATMA Yojana of the Agriculture Department. She said, "Around 50-60 farmers in Soro block have adopted integrated farming. Whenever there is any facility from the department, we extend it to the farmers. Pramod has successfully implemented everything he has taken from the department," she said.

Subhasmita said that Pramod has received all subsidies available under different government schemes. "In fact, every farmer interested in integrated farming is being provided full support and facilities by the government," she added.

Also Read: