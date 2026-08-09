ETV Bharat / state

Govt School Headmaster Hires Private Teacher To Do His Job In MP's Morena, Caught By DEO

Morena: Ever heard of government employees outsourcing their jobs? Well a headmaster of a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Morena did just that and all was going well till a surprise visit by the District Education Officer (DEO) put a stop to the outsourcing venture.

Sources said the headmaster, Amarlal Rawat, who earns a salary of Rs 65,000, had hired Preeti Rawat for Rs 4,500. On Saturday, District Education Officer BS Indoulia conducted a surprise inspection of government schools in Bhagatpura Mali, Bajna, and Pokhar Ka Pura in the Kailaras tehsil area on Saturday.

Upon arriving at Pokhar Ka Pura school, he found a total of 16 children present, but no government teacher was seen. In fact, Preeti was managing the affairs at the school.