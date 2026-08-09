Govt School Headmaster Hires Private Teacher To Do His Job In MP's Morena, Caught By DEO
Sources said the headmaster, Amarlal Rawat, who earns a salary of Rs 65,000, had hired Preeti Rawat for Rs 4,500, reports Omprakash Gole.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 9:05 PM IST
Morena: Ever heard of government employees outsourcing their jobs? Well a headmaster of a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Morena did just that and all was going well till a surprise visit by the District Education Officer (DEO) put a stop to the outsourcing venture.
Sources said the headmaster, Amarlal Rawat, who earns a salary of Rs 65,000, had hired Preeti Rawat for Rs 4,500. On Saturday, District Education Officer BS Indoulia conducted a surprise inspection of government schools in Bhagatpura Mali, Bajna, and Pokhar Ka Pura in the Kailaras tehsil area on Saturday.
Upon arriving at Pokhar Ka Pura school, he found a total of 16 children present, but no government teacher was seen. In fact, Preeti was managing the affairs at the school.
Preeti told the DEO that she teaches at the school for a monthly salary of Rs 4,500. She said she was hired by Amarlal to teach the students around a month back. Preeti also stated that Amarlal had come to the school the previous day, marked his attendance, and left. She said she is not the first to be hired in this manner.
Indoulia has issued a notice to Amarlal Rawat, demanding a response within three days. "During an inspection in Kailaras area, a private teacher was found teaching children in a school. Employing a private teacher in a government school is against government rules. A report has been prepared and senior officials have been informed of the matter," said Indoulia.
According to the official, after the headmaster's response, action which may amount to suspension or dismissal from service.
Also Read
Vizianagaram: Farmer's Daughter Becomes First Government Teacher In 20 Years