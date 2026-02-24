ETV Bharat / state

Morena: Class 10 Student Dies After Collapsing During Board Exam

Morena: A 15-year-old Class 10 student died after collapsing while writing her mathematics board exam at the Pandit Nehru Examination Centre in Banmor, Morena district of Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday.

The student, identified as Varsha Kushwaha, daughter of Devendra Kushwaha and a resident of Chakunara village under Hastinapur police station limits in Gwalior district, had arrived at the centre with her brother Ankesh and uncle Ajay Kushwaha to appear for the exam. Both siblings had filled out their forms from Pandit Nehru School in Banmor.

According to eyewitnesses, Varsha suddenly fainted during the exam after being startled. Her condition reportedly worsened within minutes. Examination staff laid her down in a room and attempted to revive her before informing her family members, who were waiting outside.

Her uncle alleged that a flying squad had entered the examination centre during the exam. “She panicked after seeing the flying squad’s movements and collapsed shortly after,” he claimed.