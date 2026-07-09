ETV Bharat / state

3 More Workers Saved From Debris At Moshi; Operations Continue On Second Day

On the second day after a residential building fell, NRDF, the Army, BSF, police, Fire Brigade and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation continue to search for 9 more workers trapped under the huge debris at Moshi. 14 people have been rescued till now ( ETV Bharat )

Pune: Three more workers have been rescued from the debris on the second day after a huge pile of garbage and water fell on a building, trapping many workers who resided in the building. Till now, 14 workers have been rescued as search operations are underway on a war footing by various agencies. The rescue operation is being carried out jointly by the Indian Army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Border Security Force (BSF), the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Fire Brigade and the police.

Officials fear those trapped are struggling with low levels of oxygen as the high levels of methane are said to be prevailing with the large quantity of garbage waste on top of this debris.

Coordinated Rescue Efforts

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police are providing all necessary support, as five tenders of the fire brigade are present, along with at least a dozen JCB machines and ambulances, have been stationed at the site.

Ganesh Ingle, Deputy Commissioner of Police, told ETV Bharat, "Since Wednesday afternoon, when we received the news of the collapse, we promptly diverted all agencies to this site. All efforts are being taken to rescue some of the workers who continue to be trapped. We have managed to pull out three since morning."

He added, "Those who were rescued immediately resided on the top floors. Now the efforts are going on to remove all the debris to rescue those workers who lived on the lower floors of the building and continue to be trapped under the debris."