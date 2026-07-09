3 More Workers Saved From Debris At Moshi; Operations Continue On Second Day
Fourteen workers have been rescued till now while nine are still trapped under the debris as levels of oxygen are reported to be low.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 6:18 PM IST
Pune: Three more workers have been rescued from the debris on the second day after a huge pile of garbage and water fell on a building, trapping many workers who resided in the building. Till now, 14 workers have been rescued as search operations are underway on a war footing by various agencies. The rescue operation is being carried out jointly by the Indian Army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Border Security Force (BSF), the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Fire Brigade and the police.
Officials fear those trapped are struggling with low levels of oxygen as the high levels of methane are said to be prevailing with the large quantity of garbage waste on top of this debris.
Coordinated Rescue Efforts
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police are providing all necessary support, as five tenders of the fire brigade are present, along with at least a dozen JCB machines and ambulances, have been stationed at the site.
Ganesh Ingle, Deputy Commissioner of Police, told ETV Bharat, "Since Wednesday afternoon, when we received the news of the collapse, we promptly diverted all agencies to this site. All efforts are being taken to rescue some of the workers who continue to be trapped. We have managed to pull out three since morning."
He added, "Those who were rescued immediately resided on the top floors. Now the efforts are going on to remove all the debris to rescue those workers who lived on the lower floors of the building and continue to be trapped under the debris."
Building Collapse
This accident occurred on Wednesday, as heavy rains lashed continuously over Maharashtra for the last six days. A massive mound of garbage collapsed onto a building, causing a portion of the structure to cave in and trapping several workers under the debris. This accident occurred at the 'Waste-to-Energy' plant in the Moshi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad.
A rescue operation was launched immediately, and nine employees were successfully brought out safely on Wednesday.
Challenges Faced
The rescue operations are taking a long time as there is no contact with those trapped under the debris and the mound of waste. Moreover, rains continue to lash this area, which has posed significant challenges for the rescue teams. Rescue teams are using state-of-the-art equipment to clear the debris in order to locate the trapped workers.
A large number of police security has been deployed in the area, and the site has been sealed off to prevent crowds from gathering. Meanwhile, relatives of the trapped employees have rushed to the location, praying for their safe rescue. An investigation is being conducted to determine the exact cause of the accident, and an official said that details will be released following a preliminary inquiry.