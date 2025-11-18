ETV Bharat / state

'More Threat Within Than Outside': Most Child Abuse Cases In Rajasthan Involve Kin, Acquaintances

A school student's shadow falls on a banner during an awareness Campaign against Child Sex Abuse (CSA) in Hyderabad ( AFP )

Jaipur: As the 'World Day for the Prevention of and Healing from Child Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Violence' is observed on November 18, the day underscores a rather dark reality in Rajasthan where 90 percent of the child abuse acts are perpetrated by relatives or acquaintances, a child activist has claimed. November 18 was proclaimed as the 'World Day for the Prevention of and Healing from Child Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Violence' by the United Nations General Assembly on November 7, 2022. A program to commemorate 'World Day for the Prevention of and Healing from Child Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Violence' at a school in Jaipur, Rajasthan (ETV Bharat) It was first observed globally on November 18, 2022. Its purpose is to raise awareness about sexual violence against children, to provide immediate treatment and justice to victims, and to accelerate action at all levels to prevent this heinous crime. On this day, society is reminded that protecting children's childhood is our shared responsibility. In Rajasthan, Children At Greater Risk From Own People On the 'World Day for the Prevention of and Healing from Child Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Violence', the situation in Rajasthan appears to be extremely worrying. Social worker Lata Singh, who works against child sexual abuse claimed that in nearly 90 percent of the cases, the accused is either a family member or a very close acquaintance of the child, meaning the threat is less from outside and more from within the home or from loved ones. Child activist Lata Singh (ETV Bharat) Awareness The Key