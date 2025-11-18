'More Threat Within Than Outside': Most Child Abuse Cases In Rajasthan Involve Kin, Acquaintances
Rajasthan is witnessing steady rise in child sexual abuse cases with activists raising alarm over child safety.
Published : November 18, 2025 at 3:03 PM IST
Jaipur: As the 'World Day for the Prevention of and Healing from Child Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Violence' is observed on November 18, the day underscores a rather dark reality in Rajasthan where 90 percent of the child abuse acts are perpetrated by relatives or acquaintances, a child activist has claimed.
November 18 was proclaimed as the 'World Day for the Prevention of and Healing from Child Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Violence' by the United Nations General Assembly on November 7, 2022.
It was first observed globally on November 18, 2022. Its purpose is to raise awareness about sexual violence against children, to provide immediate treatment and justice to victims, and to accelerate action at all levels to prevent this heinous crime. On this day, society is reminded that protecting children's childhood is our shared responsibility.
In Rajasthan, Children At Greater Risk From Own People
On the 'World Day for the Prevention of and Healing from Child Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Violence', the situation in Rajasthan appears to be extremely worrying. Social worker Lata Singh, who works against child sexual abuse claimed that in nearly 90 percent of the cases, the accused is either a family member or a very close acquaintance of the child, meaning the threat is less from outside and more from within the home or from loved ones.
Awareness The Key
Singh said that the day is not just a date, but part of a year-long campaign. Families, society, schools, and the government must all come together to keep children safe, educate them about the signs of sexual abuse, and provide immediate assistance to victims, she said. She emphasized that girls face the greatest risk from their own family members, which, in addition to sexual abuse, also includes cases like child marriage, physical and emotional violence, and family neglect.
“In some areas, superstitions and bad practices further jeopardize children's safety. Therefore, parents must first educate their children at home and be vigilant against their own family members”.
Worrying Statistics In Rajasthan
Social activist Vijay Goyal, sharing data on cases registered under the POCSO Act according to the NCRB, stated that since 2021, Rajasthan has seen a steady increase in cases of child sexual abuse. Citing the NCRB data, Goyal said that in 2021, 3,479 cases were registered, which increased to 4,149 in 2022. The number reached 4,221 in 2023. While there was a slight decrease in 2024, with 3,792 cases registered, in 2025, 3,083 cases have already been registered by October, meaning this number is expected to increase further before the year ends.
District-wise, the highest number of cases in the last five years has been reported in the capital, Jaipur, as per Goyal. According to the NCRB, Jaipur has registered a total of 1,656 cases, the highest in the state. This is followed by Jodhpur with 894, Alwar with 772, and Kota with 753. Nationally, Rajasthan also ranks among the states with the highest number of POCSO cases registered.
Collective Efforts For Safe Childhood
Goyal stated that a single campaign was not enough to reduce these alarming figures. “Collective efforts are required at every level, every day. Parents should be vigilant, understand their children's behavior, schools should conduct awareness programs, and society should also break its silence and step forward,” he said.
Lata Singh and Vijay Goyal both unanimously appealed to parents that if they notice anything wrong with their child, they should immediately contact the police or child helpline 1098.
“Because only if a child's childhood is protected, our future will be secure”.
Read More: