ETV Bharat / state

'More Than Just Golden Thread': Assam Prof Makes Best Use Of Silkworm Cocoon

Guwahati: Assam is known for its silkworms and the handloom industry associated with it. The traditional clothing of the state made of the golden thread is immensely popular. In fact, the economy of several districts in Assam particularly Sualkuchi in Kamrup, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur depends on the industry.

While research is on to make the best use of silkworms, Dr Tarali Kalita of the department of Zoology at Cotton University in Guwahati is a step ahead and has found a way to make decorative items and ornaments from the cocoons. A silkworm cocoon is a protective casing spun by the silkworm caterpillar (primarily the Bombyx mori) before transforming into a moth. It is made from a single, continuous silk thread that can stretch up to 1,500 metres long, consisting of a structural protein (fibroin) glued together by a natural resin (sericin).

Dr Kalita's primary area of research interest is the characterization and sustainable utilization of sericigenous insects of North East India. She along with her department's scholar Mrigakshi Phukan started the initiative in 2023.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Kalita said, "Silkworm doesn't just produce golden thread, it can also be used for other purposes. In Assam around 12 species of silkworms are found and of them the Muga-Eri-Paat-Malberry species can produce thread and research is on to ascertain whether the other wild species can also be as much useful".