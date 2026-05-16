'More Than Just Golden Thread': Assam Prof Makes Best Use Of Silkworm Cocoon
Dr Tarali Kalita of department of Zoology at Cotton University in Guwahati has found a way to make decorative items and ornaments from the cocoons.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 4:21 PM IST
Guwahati: Assam is known for its silkworms and the handloom industry associated with it. The traditional clothing of the state made of the golden thread is immensely popular. In fact, the economy of several districts in Assam particularly Sualkuchi in Kamrup, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur depends on the industry.
While research is on to make the best use of silkworms, Dr Tarali Kalita of the department of Zoology at Cotton University in Guwahati is a step ahead and has found a way to make decorative items and ornaments from the cocoons. A silkworm cocoon is a protective casing spun by the silkworm caterpillar (primarily the Bombyx mori) before transforming into a moth. It is made from a single, continuous silk thread that can stretch up to 1,500 metres long, consisting of a structural protein (fibroin) glued together by a natural resin (sericin).
Dr Kalita's primary area of research interest is the characterization and sustainable utilization of sericigenous insects of North East India. She along with her department's scholar Mrigakshi Phukan started the initiative in 2023.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Kalita said, "Silkworm doesn't just produce golden thread, it can also be used for other purposes. In Assam around 12 species of silkworms are found and of them the Muga-Eri-Paat-Malberry species can produce thread and research is on to ascertain whether the other wild species can also be as much useful".
She said her primary focus was to conduct research on the available species of silkworms in Assam and their usage. "While researching on the insects, we came across the leftovers and found that several small yet beautiful things can be created from the cocoons. That is how it all started," Dr Kalita said.
The process of making home decoration and ornaments from cocoon involves soaking it in neem water and drying it well. After the first stage, different colours are applied to the dried up cocoons which are then decorated. Dr Kalita said her creation has been patented.
Being a government university professor, Dr Kalita does not sell her creations but her training enables many woman and students to undertake entrepreneurial ventures. The approach holds a great opportunity for waste cocoon management, entrepreneurship development and women empowerment.
Dr Kalita was awarded PhD degree on the topic "Morphological and genetic characterization of wild and cultivated races of Antheraea assamensis." The study has screened out some of the population of Antheraea assamensis having good economic characters.
The study also revealed the genetic distance between the different parent populations. Her lab has also developed a candy and an edible oil from edible insects. Moreover, some traditional methods of using natural dyes in textile have been standardized and work is on to explore more natural dye sources and standardized methods.
Also Read
From MBA To Mulberry: Telangana Youth Scripts Success Story With Silkworm Rearing