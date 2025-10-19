ETV Bharat / state

More Than 9,000 Acres Of Govt Land In Uttarakhand Recovered From 'Land Jihadis': Dhami

Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday claimed that more than 9,000 acres of property have been recovered from "land jihadis" in Uttarakhand, asserting that now no one will be able to occupy government land "by placing a green sheet" on it.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of a new BJP office in Roorkee, Dhami said he has resolved to ensure that Uttarakhand's demography is not changed, and cited his government's "strict" anti-conversion and anti-riot laws as well as action against what he said were "land jihad, love jihad and spit jihad".

"So far, more than 9,000 acres of land has been freed from 'land jihadis', 250 illegal madrasas have been sealed, and over 500 illegal structures have been demolished. Work on it is still ongoing," the Uttarakhand chief minister said.

"Now, no jihadi encroaching on government land will be able to occupy government land by covering it with green sheets, blue sheets, yellow sheets, or red sheets," he said.