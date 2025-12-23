ETV Bharat / state

More Than 5,000 Trees To Be Axed In Uttarakhand For Creating A Fire Line

Officials say that the trees are being axed to create a fire line so that the forest fires can be contained. ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: More than 5,000 trees are being axed in the Kedarnath Wildlife Division of Chamoli district. The felling of these trees will soon be complete across the Division's three ranges. The reason behind the felling of these green trees is not any ‘development work’; rather, they are being sacrificed to preserve the greenery in the area.

Officials say that the trees are being axed to create a fire line so that the forest fires can be contained. It is a well-known fact that the forest fires wreak havoc in the hills in the summer months.

The people have got used to the anguish that accompanies the chopping of trees on the pretext of development. The axing is met by protests from environmentalists and the common people. However, this time the trees are being cut not for any road, building or project but to protect the forests from fire.

It is learnt that an approval has been granted for cutting a total of 5,184 trees in the Kedarnath Wildlife Division. The felling will take place in an area that is approximately 19 km long. All the trees within a width of 15 to 20 metres have been identified. These trees are located in the Gopeshwar Range, Lohba Range, Gairsain and Dhanpur Range, along with Gochar.