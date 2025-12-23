More Than 5,000 Trees To Be Axed In Uttarakhand For Creating A Fire Line
Published : December 23, 2025 at 3:41 PM IST|
Updated : December 23, 2025 at 3:55 PM IST
Dehradun: More than 5,000 trees are being axed in the Kedarnath Wildlife Division of Chamoli district. The felling of these trees will soon be complete across the Division's three ranges. The reason behind the felling of these green trees is not any ‘development work’; rather, they are being sacrificed to preserve the greenery in the area.
Officials say that the trees are being axed to create a fire line so that the forest fires can be contained. It is a well-known fact that the forest fires wreak havoc in the hills in the summer months.
The people have got used to the anguish that accompanies the chopping of trees on the pretext of development. The axing is met by protests from environmentalists and the common people. However, this time the trees are being cut not for any road, building or project but to protect the forests from fire.
It is learnt that an approval has been granted for cutting a total of 5,184 trees in the Kedarnath Wildlife Division. The felling will take place in an area that is approximately 19 km long. All the trees within a width of 15 to 20 metres have been identified. These trees are located in the Gopeshwar Range, Lohba Range, Gairsain and Dhanpur Range, along with Gochar.
Divisional Forest Officer Sarvesh Dubey said, "This cutting of trees is being done to create a fire line. A fire line is a clear strip of land created within a forest by clearing trees and bushes to prevent a forest fire from spreading.”
Officials disclosed that one fire line will be 14 km long, while the second one will be 3 km long and the third will be 2 km long.
It needs to be pointed out that the Supreme Court has prohibited the cutting of green trees in areas above 1000 metres in altitude. This has caused difficulties in establishing fire lines in many areas of the state. In a move to address this problem, the state government had filed a petition in the Supreme Court that was granted for carrying out limited and necessary felling under forest management after obtaining permission from the Government of India.
After receiving permission from the central government, the Uttarakhand Forest Department has identified the trees, and the task for felling them has been handed over to the Uttarakhand Forest Development Corporation. The task has been started in the three ranges. It is crucial to create a fire line before the onset of summer.