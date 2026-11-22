ETV Bharat / state

Over 200 Fall Ill After Having Lunch At Housewarming Ceremony In Jharkhand's Palamu

Palamu : More than 200 people fell ill after having lunch served at a housewarming ceremony in Jamuna Khardiha under Naudih Bazaar police station of Jharkhand's Palamu district.

As many as 19 of those who fell sick were admitted to the Chhatarpur sub-division hospital where their condition is stated to be critical. Police said the ceremony was held at the newly constructed house of Vimlesh Yadav at Jamuna Khardiha on Saturday afternoon. A few who had lunch earlier than the others at the ceremony complained of mild symptoms like nausea.

However, on Sunday morning, the others who had lunch at the ceremony complained of uneasiness and symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea. As their condition worsened, 19 of them were rushed to Chhatarpur sub-division hospital. The others are being treated at the village PHC and other hospitals nearby.

Palamu Civil Surgeon Dr Anil Kumar Srivastava said all of those who had lunch at the ceremony suffered from food poisoning. "At least 19 people have been admitted to the Chhatarpur sub-divisional hospital. The health department is monitoring the situation and medical assistance is being provided to the sick," he said.

Naudiha Bazaar police station in-charge Neeraj Kumar a large number of villagers had lunch at the housewarming ceremony held at Vimlesh's new house. He said dishes likes 'puri', 'bundi', vegetable curry and others were served at the ceremony. A team of the district administration has reached the village and is monitoring the situation, he said.