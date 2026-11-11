ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: More Than 150 Sustain Burn Injuries During Ghas Bheru Celebrations In Kekri

Kekri (Ajmer): The tradition of ‘Ghas Bheru’ on the occasion of Govardhan Puja in Kekri area of Ajmer took an ugly turn on Tuesday night when more than 150 persons sustained burn injuries as groups indulged in throwing crackers on each other. The majority of those injured are youths and children.

Four of the seriously injured are undergoing treatment at the Government District Hospital. Kekri’s Principal Medical Officer (PMO) Dr Naveen Jangid said, “Seventy-six people were brought in with burns last night. Of these, two were sent to Ajmer in the morning due to their serious condition.”

Ghas Bheru is a revered folk deity and local tradition associated with the worship of Bhairav (a manifestation of Lord Shiva) in the Hadoti region of Rajasthan. While the festival's roots in Bundi focus on gravity-defying community stunts and illusions, the celebration in the nearby Kekri has developed a notorious reputation for firecracker battles.

Observers say that this is a highly dangerous practice that has transformed from casual origins into a major local tradition associated with the Ghas Bheru procession. This intense, modern evolution of the festival is often called the 'Angaron ki Holi' (Holi of Embers).

The tradition is said to be over 300 years old. Previously, firecrackers were burst near the feet of bulls to encourage them to pull the floats on display in the procession. Old timers say that over the last two-and-a-half decades, this tradition has been increasingly accompanied by the dangerous practice of groups throwing firecrackers at each other. Now, the event has evolved into an all-out firecracker war.