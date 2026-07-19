ETV Bharat / state

Over 100 Fall Ill After Eating At Langar In Rajasthan's Bhawanimandi

Jhalawar: More than 100 people fell ill after eating at a langar in Rajasthan's Bhawanimandi on Sunday.

Sources said, shortly after eating at the langar at the dargah complex in Bhawanimandi's fairground, a large number of people suddenly began to feel unwell. Some began vomiting, others complained of diarrhea and stomach pain. The city's government and private hospitals were quickly overwhelmed as the sudden influx of patients created a stir within the health department.

Block Medical Officer Vikas Jain said a langar was held at the fairground on the day. Around 1,500 men, women, and children ate at the langar. After eating, people complained of vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain, and weakness.