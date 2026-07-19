Over 100 Fall Ill After Eating At Langar In Rajasthan's Bhawanimandi
Food samples from the langar were collected and sent to a laboratory for testing, reports Devendra Sharma.
Published : July 19, 2026 at 10:06 PM IST
Jhalawar: More than 100 people fell ill after eating at a langar in Rajasthan's Bhawanimandi on Sunday.
Sources said, shortly after eating at the langar at the dargah complex in Bhawanimandi's fairground, a large number of people suddenly began to feel unwell. Some began vomiting, others complained of diarrhea and stomach pain. The city's government and private hospitals were quickly overwhelmed as the sudden influx of patients created a stir within the health department.
Block Medical Officer Vikas Jain said a langar was held at the fairground on the day. Around 1,500 men, women, and children ate at the langar. After eating, people complained of vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain, and weakness.
"A Food Safety Department team rushed to the spot and collected samples of the food served at the langar and sent them to a laboratory for testing. Around 100 patients were admitted to the hospital. Doctors are constantly monitoring their condition," he said. Jain stated that the exact cause of food poisoning will be clear only after the food test report is received.
Meanwhile, Medical Officer Dr. Rohitashva stated that a large number of people, including Javed (55), Rizwana (43), Amreen (33), Mohammad Ali (14), Rukhsar (25), Sakina (40), Ryan (15), Nisar (15), Faizad (32), Shabana (44), and Sabia (7), fell ill.
"All are undergoing treatment. Most of the patients are reported to be stable. Meanwhile, the health department has deployed additional medical teams, concerned that other people who ate the food may also experience symptoms of food poisoning. People are urged to seek treatment at the nearest hospital if they experience vomiting, diarrhea, or stomach pain. The investigation into the matter is on," he said.
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