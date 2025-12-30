ETV Bharat / state

3 More Tamil Nadu Fishermen Arrested By Sri Lankan Navy; CM Urges Diplomatic Action

Chennai: Continuing the spree of such incidents, the Sri Lankan navy on Monday night arrested three fishermen from Tamil Nadu, accusing them of crossing the maritime borders, officials said.

According to Coast Guard sources, three fishermen from Rameswaram who were fishing in the Neduntheev area were arrested by the Sri Lankan navy, and their boat was confiscated. They are gathering further details about the fishermen.

The arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy has become a recurring issue. Three fishermen from the Mandapam area were arrested by Sri Lankan authorities on Sunday while fishing near Neduntheevu. They were taken to the Kankesanthurai naval base and handed over to the country's fisheries department. All of them were produced before a court, and on the court's order, the three were imprisoned until January 7th.