3 More Tamil Nadu Fishermen Arrested By Sri Lankan Navy; CM Urges Diplomatic Action
Three fishermen from Rameswaram who were fishing in the Neduntheev area were arrested by the Sri Lankan navy, and their boat was confiscated.
Published : December 30, 2025 at 10:13 AM IST
Chennai: Continuing the spree of such incidents, the Sri Lankan navy on Monday night arrested three fishermen from Tamil Nadu, accusing them of crossing the maritime borders, officials said.
According to Coast Guard sources, three fishermen from Rameswaram who were fishing in the Neduntheev area were arrested by the Sri Lankan navy, and their boat was confiscated. They are gathering further details about the fishermen.
The arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy has become a recurring issue. Three fishermen from the Mandapam area were arrested by Sri Lankan authorities on Sunday while fishing near Neduntheevu. They were taken to the Kankesanthurai naval base and handed over to the country's fisheries department. All of them were produced before a court, and on the court's order, the three were imprisoned until January 7th.
இலங்கைக் கடற்படையினரால் தமிழ்நாடு மீனவர்கள் சிறைபிடிக்கப்படுவதை தடுக்கவும், சிறைபிடிக்கப்பட்டுள்ள மீனவர்களையும் அவர்களது மீன்பிடிப் படகுகளையும் உடனடியாக விடுவிக்கவும் உரிய தூதரக நடவடிக்கைகளை உடனடியாக மேற்கொள்ள வலியுறுத்தி மாண்புமிகு ஒன்றிய அமைச்சர் @DrSJaishankar அவர்களுக்கு… pic.twitter.com/XsCS8mv1qM— CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) December 28, 2025
Chief Minister Stalin had written a letter to the Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday, requesting his intervention in the continued arrests. "The continued imprisonment of Tamil Nadu fishermen has severely affected their livelihoods. Today, three more Tamil Nadu fishermen have been arrested. Therefore, appropriate diplomatic measures should be taken immediately to prevent such incidents from occurring and to secure the swift release of all fishermen currently in custody in Sri Lanka," the CM said in the letter.
Meanwhile, Union Minister of State S P Singh on Sunday said consultations are underway with a Sri Lankan minister to address the recurring issue of Tamil Nadu fishermen being arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy. He said the Centre was closely monitoring developments. “Ministers from both countries are in consultation on this matter. We will certainly protect the interests of our fishermen,” he added.
Earlier, on November 10th, 21 fishermen who had gone fishing from Rameswaram were also arrested. Subsequently, on November 12th, 12 fishermen who had gone fishing from Nagapattinam were arrested near Neduntheevu, and their three trawlers were confiscated. Meanwhile, the fishermen from Rameswaram have also appealed to the central and state governments to intervene immediately to prevent any further arrests.
Also read: