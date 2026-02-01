ETV Bharat / state

More Rain, Snowfall Forecast For Jammu Kashmir; Mughal Road Remains Closed

Srinagar: Kashmir experienced fresh rainfall on Sunday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting another wet spell, including rain and snow in the higher reaches, in the coming days. The IMD also issued warnings of avalanches in snow-covered areas and potential highway closures.

The Met officials said the plains in the valley received moderate rainfall, while the higher reaches of Pahalgam and Pir Panjal range in south Kashmir received light to moderate snowfall. This was the second spell of snow and rain after the heavy snowfall in the last week of January, when high altitude areas received 2-5 feet of snow.

According to the latest weather forecast of the Meteorological Centre in Srinagar, the weather will remain cloudy from February 2 (Monday) to February 7, with chances of light rain or snowfall at many places. It warned that thunderstorms and gusty winds may also occur at isolated locations. “From February 8 to 10, the weather is likely to remain generally dry across the Union Territory,” the IMD said and advised the travellers and transporters to confirm the status of roads and highways from the concerned traffic control units and strictly follow administrative advisories.

Representational Image | Snow clearance in Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Farmers have been advised to suspend farm operations over the next seven days in view of the prevailing weather conditions. People living in snow-bound higher reaches have been cautioned against venturing into steep slopes and avalanche-prone areas to avoid any untoward incidents.