More Rain, Snowfall Forecast For Jammu Kashmir; Mughal Road Remains Closed
Published : February 1, 2026 at 5:42 PM IST
Srinagar: Kashmir experienced fresh rainfall on Sunday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting another wet spell, including rain and snow in the higher reaches, in the coming days. The IMD also issued warnings of avalanches in snow-covered areas and potential highway closures.
The Met officials said the plains in the valley received moderate rainfall, while the higher reaches of Pahalgam and Pir Panjal range in south Kashmir received light to moderate snowfall. This was the second spell of snow and rain after the heavy snowfall in the last week of January, when high altitude areas received 2-5 feet of snow.
According to the latest weather forecast of the Meteorological Centre in Srinagar, the weather will remain cloudy from February 2 (Monday) to February 7, with chances of light rain or snowfall at many places. It warned that thunderstorms and gusty winds may also occur at isolated locations. “From February 8 to 10, the weather is likely to remain generally dry across the Union Territory,” the IMD said and advised the travellers and transporters to confirm the status of roads and highways from the concerned traffic control units and strictly follow administrative advisories.
Farmers have been advised to suspend farm operations over the next seven days in view of the prevailing weather conditions. People living in snow-bound higher reaches have been cautioned against venturing into steep slopes and avalanche-prone areas to avoid any untoward incidents.
Meanwhile, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained open today, but the Mughal Road, which is under five feet of snow, remained shut for traffic. Officials said the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has deployed men and machinery to clear the snow and make the road pliable for traffic. The Mughal road links Kashmir with the Rajouri and Poonch districts in Jammu province.
The Kishtwar and Sinthan highway continues to remain shut due to the accumulation of heavy snowfall from last week. Officials of the traffic police said the opening of the Srinagar-Leh highway will be decided by the traffic police as per the weather.
For movement of troops and border management on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Baramulla district, the BRO said it was working relentlessly to restore connectivity to hard-to-reach forward outposts in the border frontier areas of Uri by clearing heavy snow.
The organisation said it has pressed its men and heavy machinery into service to reopen all strategic roads leading to forward posts located close to the LoC in the Uri sector.
The 53 RCC of Project Beacon has deployed snow-cutting machines for linking strategically important locations such as the Uri Santra Mike Post and Red Bridge with the main town of Uri for border management and troop movement.
