More People Suffer Long-Term Ailments Than Fatalities, Finds Study On Snakebites
The study by CCMB-LaCONES reveals that snakebites not only pose a threat to life but also wreak havoc on the financial stability of rural families
Published : June 8, 2026 at 5:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: Snakebites are a major cause of deaths and permanent injuries in India, but a majority of cases go unreported even today. A recent study by CCMB-LaCONES has revealed that snakebites not only pose a threat to life but also wreak havoc on the financial stability of rural families.
Researchers, in collaboration with ASHA workers, conducted a study on 541 snakebite victims across 205 villages in the Jagtial region between 2010 and 2020, analysing the socio-economic impacts. The findings have recently been published in the journal 'Toxins'.
Key findings of the research
This study states that among the victims, 12.75 per cent died, while 24.71 per cent suffered from long-term ailments.
Annually, an average of 1.07 per 100,000 people die from snakebites, while 2.07 per 100,000 fall ill. Agricultural labourers account for 46.40 per cent of the victims, with the vast majority (88.18 per cent) falling within the 15–59 age group. A single snakebite victim incurs an average annual loss of ₹26,500 due to hospitalisation. In the event of a fatality, the financial burden on the family is estimated to be approximately ₹19.8 lakh. While 78 per cent of the victims sought medical care at hospitals, more than 30 per cent of them had to visit multiple facilities.
There is a lack of accurate information regarding the actual situation concerning snakebites as the number of cases recorded in official government records is very low. To address this gap, a team led by Dr Karthikeyan Vasudevan at CCMB-LaCONES has proposed a key solution. They suggested involving ASHA workers to collect details about snakebite victims at the village level. Researchers stated that this would help identify the types of snakes prevalent in a specific area, enabling the stocking of adequate supplies of antivenom there.
Government of India initiative
According to the Government of India, "Snakebite envenoming is a potentially life-threatening disease following the bite of a venomous snake. Venomous snake bites can result in medical issues which can be deadly or lead to permanent impairment if timely and appropriate treatment is not administered. The majority of snakebite envenomation deaths and catastrophic sequelae can be avoided by making safe and effective antivenoms promptly available, timely transport and referral."
In India, around 50,000 deaths occur out of an estimated 3-4 million snakebites annually, which accounts for half of all snakebite deaths globally. Only a small proportion of snakebite victims across countries report to the clinics and hospitals and the actual burden of snakebite is grossly underreported.
A few initiatives like the National Action Plan for Prevention and Control of Snakebite Envenoming in India – An Initiative to halve the Snakebite deaths by 2030 through ‘One Health Approach' launched by the Union Health Ministry in 2024.
The Central government said, "It (snakebite helpline number: 15400) is a vital resource that provides immediate assistance, guidance, and support to individuals and communities affected by snakebite incidents. The helpline number will be piloted in five States (Puducherry, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi)."
WHO on snakebites India
This study is important in the Indian context since many victims of snakebites still do not go to hospitals or a medical practitioner for treatment. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), snakebite envenoming causes as many as 400,000 amputations and other permanent disabilities. Many snakebites go unreported because victims often seek treatment from non-medical sources or do not have access to institutional healthcare. As a result,many cases of snakebite go unreported.
WHO further states, "It is estimated that 81,000-138,000 people die each year from snakebites worldwide, and about three times that number survive, but are left with amputations and permanent disabilities. Bites by venomous snakes can cause acute medical emergencies involving shock, paralysis, haemorrhage, acute kidney injury and severe local tissue destruction that can prove fatal or lead to permanent disability if left untreated."
In India, around 90 per cent of snakebites are caused by the 'big four' among the crawlers - common krait, Indian cobra, Russell's viper and saw-scaled viper. Effective interventions involving education and antivenom provision would reduce snakebite deaths in India.
As per the Central Bureau of Health Investigation (CBHI) reports (2016-2020), the average annual frequency of snakebite cases in India is around 3 lakh and about 2000 deaths occur due to snakebite envenoming.
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