ETV Bharat / state

More People Suffer Long-Term Ailments Than Fatalities, Finds Study On Snakebites

Hyderabad: Snakebites are a major cause of deaths and permanent injuries in India, but a majority of cases go unreported even today. A recent study by CCMB-LaCONES has revealed that snakebites not only pose a threat to life but also wreak havoc on the financial stability of rural families.

Researchers, in collaboration with ASHA workers, conducted a study on 541 snakebite victims across 205 villages in the Jagtial region between 2010 and 2020, analysing the socio-economic impacts. The findings have recently been published in the journal 'Toxins'.

Key findings of the research

This study states that among the victims, 12.75 per cent died, while 24.71 per cent suffered from long-term ailments.

Annually, an average of 1.07 per 100,000 people die from snakebites, while 2.07 per 100,000 fall ill. Agricultural labourers account for 46.40 per cent of the victims, with the vast majority (88.18 per cent) falling within the 15–59 age group. A single snakebite victim incurs an average annual loss of ₹26,500 due to hospitalisation. In the event of a fatality, the financial burden on the family is estimated to be approximately ₹19.8 lakh. While 78 per cent of the victims sought medical care at hospitals, more than 30 per cent of them had to visit multiple facilities.

There is a lack of accurate information regarding the actual situation concerning snakebites as the number of cases recorded in official government records is very low. To address this gap, a team led by Dr Karthikeyan Vasudevan at CCMB-LaCONES has proposed a key solution. They suggested involving ASHA workers to collect details about snakebite victims at the village level. Researchers stated that this would help identify the types of snakes prevalent in a specific area, enabling the stocking of adequate supplies of antivenom there.

Government of India initiative

According to the Government of India, "Snakebite envenoming is a potentially life-threatening disease following the bite of a venomous snake. Venomous snake bites can result in medical issues which can be deadly or lead to permanent impairment if timely and appropriate treatment is not administered. The majority of snakebite envenomation deaths and catastrophic sequelae can be avoided by making safe and effective antivenoms promptly available, timely transport and referral."