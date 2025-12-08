ETV Bharat / state

Death Toll Rises To Seven As Two More Die Of Scrub Typhus In Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Two more deaths linked to scrub typhus have been reported in Andhra Pradesh, taking the toll to seven in the state. Lurthamma (59) from Komerapudi in Sattenapalli mandal of Palnadu district and D. Nagendramma (73) from Degavaripaleni in Bapatla district died while undergoing treatment at the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Guntur on Sunday, officials said.

Lurthamma was admitted on November 28 and was suffering from a kidney-related illness. Nagendramma had been admitted with high fever and other complications. Both patients later tested positive for scrub typhus, officials said.

A day earlier, Dhanamma (64) from Yerragondapalem in Prakasam district had died of the same disease at Guntur GGH.

Authorities have been on alert after 50 scrub typhus cases were reported in the Guntur district. A special ward has been set up at the hospital, where 14 patients are currently receiving treatment. Rapid response teams have intensified field-level measures to control the spread.