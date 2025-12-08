Death Toll Rises To Seven As Two More Die Of Scrub Typhus In Andhra Pradesh
Lurthamma and Nagendramma were admitted to the Government General Hospital in Gutur with different symptoms and complications.
Amaravati: Two more deaths linked to scrub typhus have been reported in Andhra Pradesh, taking the toll to seven in the state. Lurthamma (59) from Komerapudi in Sattenapalli mandal of Palnadu district and D. Nagendramma (73) from Degavaripaleni in Bapatla district died while undergoing treatment at the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Guntur on Sunday, officials said.
Lurthamma was admitted on November 28 and was suffering from a kidney-related illness. Nagendramma had been admitted with high fever and other complications. Both patients later tested positive for scrub typhus, officials said.
A day earlier, Dhanamma (64) from Yerragondapalem in Prakasam district had died of the same disease at Guntur GGH.
Authorities have been on alert after 50 scrub typhus cases were reported in the Guntur district. A special ward has been set up at the hospital, where 14 patients are currently receiving treatment. Rapid response teams have intensified field-level measures to control the spread.
Patients arriving at the hospital with suspected symptoms are being shifted to the special ward. A dedicated laboratory has been set up for diagnostic tests. Once confirmed, treatment is administered based on individual health conditions. Emergency response teams are also visiting the affected localities to conduct tests on nearby residents.
Scrub typhus is a fever caused by the bite of a mite, commonly found in forests, crop fields, and rural areas. The key symptoms include fever, headache, muscle pain, rash, and a small black ulcer at the bite site.
Dr Anil from Guntur GGH advised that early testing is crucial. He said, "If you notice symptoms of scrub typhus, get tested immediately so you can receive proper treatment. If you delay, it can lead to organ failure and become life-threatening."
