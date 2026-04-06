ETV Bharat / state

Moonlit Nights And Sleeping On A Rock: Saranya Shares Her Experiences In The Jungle

Kozhikode: A day after being rescued from the deep jungles in the Madikeri forests in Kodagu in Karnataka, Saranya says that it was her courage that helped her to endure the four days and nights she lost her way while trekking. She walked through the forests, looking for a path along which a wild stream flowed. She spent her days alone in the dense forest by travelling during the day and sleeping on rocks at night, Saranya told ETV Bharat.

G S Saranya (36), a software engineer and an original resident of Iyyankode, Nadapuram in Kozhikode district in Kerala, got lost and got stuck in the forest during a forest trip in Madikeri a few days ago.

Survival tips

When it got dark, she would climb onto a rock and sleep, and when it got light, she would start her journey again. When she reached an open area, she would walk looking up to catch the attention of drones' cameras. She would find the approximate route by looking at the trekking guide she had in her hands. She would find a safe place before sunset. The biggest disaster she faced in the forest was being bitten by leeches below the knees. The bag containing her phone and camera was lost during the journey. This bag was later returned to her relatives by forest department officials, said Saranya.

Experiences in the forest