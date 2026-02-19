Moonlight, Mountains And Museums: Darjeeling's Iconic Toy Train To Recreate 'A Queen's Great Escape' This Summer
DHR director Rishabh Chowdhury said tourists will get the opportunity to fully connect with the culture, tradition and environment of darjeeling through heritage toy train.
Published : February 19, 2026 at 10:06 PM IST
Darjeeling: The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway Authority (DHR) is going to launch three new chartered toy train services for tourists this summer, offering exciting packages in the mountains.
The 145-year-old Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, a UNESCO World Heritage site built between 1879 and 1881, an 88-km stretch, climbing from New Jalpaiguri (100 m) to Darjeeling (2,200m). The images of the toy train chugging along the mountain slope with the rhythmic sound of the locomotive are nostalgic for hundreds of tourists travelling to Darjeeling, and particularly to those who have travelled in the toy train.
DHR director Rishabh Chowdhury said, "The idea is to give tourists the opportunity to fully connect with the culture, tradition and environment of this place through the prism of the heritage toy train. Through this trip, tourists will get the opportunity to roam around the rivers, mountains, tea gardens and hill forests here. Along with this, there will be food items and handicrafts made by the tribals and Gorkha communities as a special treat.”
He added, “For this service, DHR has signed a MoU with the Forest Department. Along with this, tourists will also get the opportunity to visit the toy train museum in Kurseong.”
'Maharani Great Escape'
Depicting the British period this service named 'Maharani Great Escape,' will throw light on 1920, when Rani Indira Devi, wife of Raja Jitendra Narayan of Cooch Behar, came to attend a function at the Windamere Hotel in the hills. After attending the function, she did not feel comfortable and wanted to leave suddenly. At that time, RG Addis was the manager of DHR and with his help, the Rani of Cooch Behar returned to the plains without informing anyone by taking a toy train from Darjeeling at night under the light of the full moon. DHR is starting this service based on that incident. Tourists will be able to enjoy this service from March.
However, this service is luxurious and chartered. This service will be available every full moon night. The journey will start from Darjeeling at 5:30 pm. Tourists will be given the opportunity to see the Tindharia workshop in between. Tibetan tea will be served in between. The journey will end in Gulma via Sukna from Rangtong. Along with the folk dance and song arrangement in Gulma, there will be a dinner service. And they are lucky, tourists will also be able to enjoy the sight of tea picking in the moonlight.
‘The Bagheera Jungle Trail’
The second service is the “Bagheera Jungle Trail”. The Kurseong Forest Division is helping in coordinating this and for the first time a toy train service has been launched jointly with the Forest Department. The “Bagheera Jungle Trail” will run from Tung to Kurseong. First, tourists will gather at Dow Hill by 10 am. From that spot, tourists can take a two-hour trek with forest officials.
However, tourists can choose the trekking route according to their wishes, walking on the normal road, through the dense forest, uphill or downhill. The trek will include visiting the Forest Museum, Heaven View Point and a visit to a century-old Buddhist monastery. Then, from there, tourists will reach Kurseong railway station. From there, they will be taken to Giddhapahar by toy train via the Mahanadi. There, tourists will be able to visit the Netaji Museum. From there, they will be brought back to Kursiang or Sukna.
Tea Timber Trail
Tea Timber Trail is the third option. This will connect tourists with the mountains and the tea gardens at the foothills. DHR has signed an agreement with Sepahidhura Tea Gardens for this service, which will be available from Sukna to Tindharia. The chartered toy train will leave from Sukna in the morning and stop near Sepahidhura Tea Gardens in Rangtang. There, tourists will get the opportunity to see tea plucking, a tea factory, and tea tasting centres. Along with this, they will be able to buy and enjoy local village food and goods.
Rishabh Chowdhury said, "The special heritage of Darjeeling is tea and timber. Along with that, tourists will enjoy the tea gardens, forests, the lifestyle of tea workers and their culture across the plains and hills through the Heritage Toy Train tours.”
DFO of Kurseong Forest Department Debesh Pandey said, "The service is going to be launched jointly with DHR. Along with the toy train, the forest department will look after arrangements such as a journey through dense forests, orchid gardens and pine forests. All arrangements have been made for it. Our guides will be deployed for the safety of tourists."