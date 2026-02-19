ETV Bharat / state

Moonlight, Mountains And Museums: Darjeeling's Iconic Toy Train To Recreate 'A Queen's Great Escape' This Summer

Darjeeling: The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway Authority (DHR) is going to launch three new chartered toy train services for tourists this summer, offering exciting packages in the mountains.

The 145-year-old Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, a UNESCO World Heritage site built between 1879 and 1881, an 88-km stretch, climbing from New Jalpaiguri (100 m) to Darjeeling (2,200m). The images of the toy train chugging along the mountain slope with the rhythmic sound of the locomotive are nostalgic for hundreds of tourists travelling to Darjeeling, and particularly to those who have travelled in the toy train.

DHR director Rishabh Chowdhury said, "The idea is to give tourists the opportunity to fully connect with the culture, tradition and environment of this place through the prism of the heritage toy train. Through this trip, tourists will get the opportunity to roam around the rivers, mountains, tea gardens and hill forests here. Along with this, there will be food items and handicrafts made by the tribals and Gorkha communities as a special treat.”

He added, “For this service, DHR has signed a MoU with the Forest Department. Along with this, tourists will also get the opportunity to visit the toy train museum in Kurseong.”

'Maharani Great Escape'

Depicting the British period this service named 'Maharani Great Escape,' will throw light on 1920, when Rani Indira Devi, wife of Raja Jitendra Narayan of Cooch Behar, came to attend a function at the Windamere Hotel in the hills. After attending the function, she did not feel comfortable and wanted to leave suddenly. At that time, RG Addis was the manager of DHR and with his help, the Rani of Cooch Behar returned to the plains without informing anyone by taking a toy train from Darjeeling at night under the light of the full moon. DHR is starting this service based on that incident. Tourists will be able to enjoy this service from March.

However, this service is luxurious and chartered. This service will be available every full moon night. The journey will start from Darjeeling at 5:30 pm. Tourists will be given the opportunity to see the Tindharia workshop in between. Tibetan tea will be served in between. The journey will end in Gulma via Sukna from Rangtong. Along with the folk dance and song arrangement in Gulma, there will be a dinner service. And they are lucky, tourists will also be able to enjoy the sight of tea picking in the moonlight.