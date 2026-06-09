ETV Bharat / state

Monsoon Will Cover Entire Telangana By June 10, Says IMD

Hyderabad: The southwest monsoon is advancing towards Telangana and it will cover the entire state by June 10, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

Monsoon has already reached Jogulamba Gadwal, a district on Telangana's southern border, it said. Meanwhile, a trough extends from Uttar Pradesh, passing through Telangana and reaching the Coastal Andhra region, the IMD said.

The Meteorological Department has also warned of the possibility of heavy rain in several parts of Telangana on Tuesday and Wednesday. It stated that isolated heavy rains are likely in Ranga Reddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy and Mahabubnagar districts on Wednesday.

The department noted that the rains could be accompanied by gusty winds blowing at speeds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour. Officials predicted moderate rain for the erstwhile districts of Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Nalgonda, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad and Medak, while noting that Kamareddy is likely to experience light to moderate rain.