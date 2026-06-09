Monsoon Will Cover Entire Telangana By June 10, Says IMD
Monsoon has already reached Jogulamba Gadwal, a district on Telangana's southern border, the Met department said.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 7:19 PM IST
Hyderabad: The southwest monsoon is advancing towards Telangana and it will cover the entire state by June 10, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.
Monsoon has already reached Jogulamba Gadwal, a district on Telangana's southern border, it said. Meanwhile, a trough extends from Uttar Pradesh, passing through Telangana and reaching the Coastal Andhra region, the IMD said.
The Meteorological Department has also warned of the possibility of heavy rain in several parts of Telangana on Tuesday and Wednesday. It stated that isolated heavy rains are likely in Ranga Reddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy and Mahabubnagar districts on Wednesday.
The department noted that the rains could be accompanied by gusty winds blowing at speeds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour. Officials predicted moderate rain for the erstwhile districts of Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Nalgonda, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad and Medak, while noting that Kamareddy is likely to experience light to moderate rain.
Additionally, heavy rains are expected in parts of Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, and Gadwal districts on Wednesday. A Yellow alert has been issued for these districts, the IMD said.
Light rains are expected in isolated areas until June 14 due to the impact of the monsoon. Accordingly, a Yellow Warning, indicating rainfall of less than 5 cm, has been issued. Meanwhile, weather conditions in Hyderabad shifted abruptly.
Heavy rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning, lashed several parts of the city. Due to strong winds, a large tree fell on VST Road in Ramnagar. Similarly, a huge tree got uprooted in Hyderguda, causing a traffic jam. Rainwater accumulated on roads in several places. Gusty winds caused a disruption in the power supply in Musheerabad.
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