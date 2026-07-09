ETV Bharat / state

Monsoon Brings No Relief To Chhattisgarh's Baiga-Dominated Villagers, Water Crisis Only Intensifying

Natural water sources are scarce in the district due to the hilly terrain. ( ETV Bharat )

Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi: Although monsoon has arrived in Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district, bringing only three to four days of rain so far, the drinking water crisis in most areas is intensifying rather than abating.

Though people had hoped that the rain would resolve their water woes, that has not happened. The conditions remain dire in the remote Baiga-dominated villages of Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi.

Families belonging to the Baiga community—a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) often referred to as the 'President's adopted children'—continue to struggle for access to clean drinking water.

They remain dependent on traditional wells and 'thodis' (small, shallow water pits) for both domestic use and drinking water.

The villagres remain dependent on traditional wells and 'thodis' (ETV Bharat)

Solar-powered drinking water tanks have been installed in the Chhotki Dadar area of ​​Rajmergarh (Gaurela block), but they cannot operate regularly due to insufficient water yield from the borewells.

"We come here to fetch water for bathing and drinking. It is very difficult. No one pays any attention," said Bhagvati Baiga, a resident of Chhoti Dadar.

Consequently, many families are forced to travel one to one-and-a-half kilometres to fetch water from the tanks, often waiting for up to an hour-and-a-half. Natural water sources are scarce due to the hilly terrain.

Further, despite the failure to find water, multiple borewells were drilled one after another, yet they remain dry—serving as nothing more than 'white elephants' that have only exacerbated the crisis.

Meanwhile, under the Jal Jeevan Mission, tap connections have been provided to households, but most taps have remained dry for a long time.

The benefits of this multi-crore rupee scheme appear to exist only on paper.