ETV Bharat / state

Monsoon Fishing Ban Extended Till Aug 15 In Maharashtra; Govt Mulls Rs 50,000 Aid For Fishermen

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Monday said it was considering providing financial assistance of up to Rs 50,000 to each fisherman affected by the extension of the annual fishing ban till August 15. The government also expressed confidence that a solution to the long-pending issue of high diesel prices would be worked out soon.

Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane said the state government was in discussions with the Centre to resolve the issue of rising diesel prices for fishermen (who rely on the fuel to power their deep-sea and mechanized boats) and hoped for a positive decision shortly. He was replying to a debate on supplementary demands for the fisheries department in the Assembly.

Rane emphasised the government was committed to the welfare of fishermen and was implementing measures to reduce input costs, promote fish seed production, strengthen inland fisheries and develop modern markets.

He said the state government had granted agriculture status to the fisheries sector to enable fisherfolks to avail benefits and concessions available to farmers, adding steps were being taken to ensure its effective implementation.

To boost quality fish seed production, the government has made budgetary provisions for subsidies and is encouraging local hatcheries. District planning committees had been advised to earmark 5 per cent of their funds for fisheries development, the minister told the Assembly.

The minister maintained the government had, for the first time, allocated Rs 100 crore to compensate inland fish farmers for losses caused by unseasonal rains and other natural disasters, adding disbursement of the assistance had already begun.

Rane said an artificial intelligence-based digital management system was being developed to improve transparency in inland fisheries by digitising pond allotments, registration of fisheries societies and related records.