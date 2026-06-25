Monsoon Brings Malaria Fears To Remote Odisha Villages ; 11 Test Positive In Ganjam's Dhobalingi
Health teams detected 11 malaria cases in Dhobalingi village after fever spread among residents, highlighting persistent healthcare and connectivity challenges, reports Samir Kumar Acharya.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 1:51 PM IST
Berhampur: For residents of the remote tribal pockets of Ganjam district, the arrival of the monsoon often brings more anxiety than relief. Every year, the first spell of rain is followed by a rise in seasonal diseases like malaria and diarrhoea, particularly in inaccessible villages where healthcare facilities remain far away.
Dhobalingi, a remote village located along the Ganjam-Gajapati border, is home to 105 people living in 20 families. Earlier this month, local ASHA workers and female health workers reported that over 25 villagers had developed fever-like symptoms. On receiving the information, district health officials rushed teams to the village. In the first phase, blood samples of 96 residents were collected. Subsequently, nine more villagers who had been away during the initial screening were tested.
The screening revealed 11 malaria-positive cases. Health teams then conducted door-to-door visits, screened every household and launched an awareness campaign on disease prevention and treatment. The outbreak has once again highlighted the healthcare challenges faced by residents of this hilly and remote region.
The Health Department has also launched an intensive screening and treatment drive, while state and district teams continue to monitor the situation closely.
Dhobalingi is surrounded by forested terrain and lacks easy access to healthcare facilities. While a sub-centre is located about six kilometres away and the Primary Health Centre at Tumba is around 12 kilometres from the village, residents often have to travel up to 45-50 kilometres to reach the Community Health Centre.
The village depends largely on spring water for daily use. Though two wells exist, they remain underdeveloped and are rarely used. Health officials suspect that stagnant water sources and favourable breeding conditions for mosquitoes may have contributed to the spread of malaria.
Local Sarpanch Jotsna Shabar said poor road connectivity and inadequate healthcare infrastructure continue to make residents vulnerable. “People in these villages often have to travel long distances to access medical care. During the rainy season, malaria and fever cases are reported almost every year,” she said.
Health officials say malaria continues to be a recurring concern in the remote tribal areas of Patrapur block.
According to official records, 18 malaria cases have already been detected in the area this month. Last year, around 30 malaria cases were reported during May alone.
Officials also pointed out that government-distributed mosquito nets were last supplied in 2020, while additional nets were distributed by Tata Trusts in 2023. Many of those nets have since become unusable, increasing residents’ vulnerability to mosquito-borne diseases.
Following the latest outbreak, health workers have advised affected residents to complete their medication and immediately report any fever symptoms. The identified patients will remain under observation for the next 14 days.
District Public Health Officer Dr. Balunkeshwar Sarangi said health teams responded immediately after receiving information about the outbreak.
“Two teams reached Dhobalingi village and conducted a comprehensive screening exercise. Blood samples were collected from all residents, and 11 malaria-positive cases were identified,” he told ETV Bharat.
According to Dr. Sarangi, nine patients were diagnosed with Plasmodium falciparum (PF) malaria, while two were found to have Plasmodium vivax (PV) malaria. “All positive patients have been provided medicines and treatment has begun. Villagers have also been sensitised to use mosquito nets and the need to eliminate stagnant water around habitations,” he added.
District Epidemiologist Mukesh Chandra Mali, Vector-Borne Disease Consultant Santosh Kumar Sarangi and a team of doctors and health workers also visited the village as part of the intervention.
Deputy Chairperson of the Ganjam District Special Development Council, Lalita Pradhan, said malaria continues to affect tribal communities every year during the transition from summer to monsoon.
“Many tribal families work in forests and hilly areas and often depend on natural water sources. Although drinking water facilities are being expanded through solar-powered borewells, awareness regarding health and sanitation remains limited in some areas,” she said.
She added that efforts are underway to improve road connectivity and healthcare access in remote habitations.
While health officials say the situation in Dhobalingi is under control, the outbreak serves as a reminder of the vulnerabilities that continue to exist in Odisha’s remote tribal regions.
For villagers living amid hills and forests, the monsoon is a time that challenges their way of life. Fears of disease, inadequate healthcare access and difficult journeys to the nearest medical facility have been constants. "Until these challenges are addressed, seasonal outbreaks are likely to remain an annual concern and headache for us too," said villagers.
Also Read: