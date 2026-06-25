ETV Bharat / state

Monsoon Brings Malaria Fears To Remote Odisha Villages ; 11 Test Positive In Ganjam's Dhobalingi

Berhampur: For residents of the remote tribal pockets of Ganjam district, the arrival of the monsoon often brings more anxiety than relief. Every year, the first spell of rain is followed by a rise in seasonal diseases like malaria and diarrhoea, particularly in inaccessible villages where healthcare facilities remain far away.

Dhobalingi, a remote village located along the Ganjam-Gajapati border, is home to 105 people living in 20 families. Earlier this month, local ASHA workers and female health workers reported that over 25 villagers had developed fever-like symptoms. On receiving the information, district health officials rushed teams to the village. In the first phase, blood samples of 96 residents were collected. Subsequently, nine more villagers who had been away during the initial screening were tested.

District health officials inspecting stagnant water body in the village (ETV Bharat)

The screening revealed 11 malaria-positive cases. Health teams then conducted door-to-door visits, screened every household and launched an awareness campaign on disease prevention and treatment. The outbreak has once again highlighted the healthcare challenges faced by residents of this hilly and remote region.

The Health Department has also launched an intensive screening and treatment drive, while state and district teams continue to monitor the situation closely.

Dhobalingi is surrounded by forested terrain and lacks easy access to healthcare facilities. While a sub-centre is located about six kilometres away and the Primary Health Centre at Tumba is around 12 kilometres from the village, residents often have to travel up to 45-50 kilometres to reach the Community Health Centre.

District health officials rushed teams to the village (ETV Bharat)

The village depends largely on spring water for daily use. Though two wells exist, they remain underdeveloped and are rarely used. Health officials suspect that stagnant water sources and favourable breeding conditions for mosquitoes may have contributed to the spread of malaria.

Local Sarpanch Jotsna Shabar said poor road connectivity and inadequate healthcare infrastructure continue to make residents vulnerable. “People in these villages often have to travel long distances to access medical care. During the rainy season, malaria and fever cases are reported almost every year,” she said.

Health officials say malaria continues to be a recurring concern in the remote tribal areas of Patrapur block.