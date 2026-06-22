ETV Bharat / state

Monsoon Arrives In Parts Of Maharashtra After 14-Day Hiatus

Pune: The monsoon had arrived in some parts of Maharashtra on June 8 but had slowed over the past two weeks. After a pause of almost 14 days, the monsoon has again become active in the state.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon has reached Alibaug, Pune, Solapur, and Dharashiv and there is a strong possibility that it will reach Mumbai and other parts of the state within the next 24 to 48 hours. An 'orange' alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for the Konkan coast for June 27 and 28.

S D Sanap, a scientist at the IMD, said, "The monsoon arrived in the Konkan and South-Central Maharashtra region on June 8. However, it failed to advance due to dry winds blowing from the north and a decrease in wind speed. The current conditions are highly favourable for the monsoon to become active. Monsoon has now reached Alibaug, Pune, Solapur, and Dharashiv. Rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected in Konkan-Goa and the interior regions of the state over the next three to four days. An 'Orange Alert' has been issued for the Konkan coast for June 27 and 28, with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall during this period."