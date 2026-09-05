ETV Bharat / state

Money Matters: Odisha, Mizoram Women Lead India In Share Of Individual Mutual Fund AUM

Bhubaneswar: Women and young people are making a major contribution to Odisha’s mutual fund assets, indicating a gradual change in the state’s traditional approach to savings and investment. Women account for 40 per cent of the assets under management (AUM) held by individual mutual fund investors in Odisha, according to the AMFI–CRISIL Factbook 2026. Odisha shares the top position with Mizoram.

The two states are followed by Chandigarh, Maharashtra and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where women account for 37 per cent of individual investor AUM. The corresponding share is 36 per cent in Delhi and 34 per cent in Karnataka.

The report, however, does not mean that women constitute 40 per cent of Odisha’s mutual fund investors. The figure represents their share of the state’s individual investor assets.

At the national level, women constitute 26.4 per cent of unique mutual fund investors and hold 34.5 per cent of individual investor AUM. India had around 1.61 crore women mutual fund investors out of a total base of approximately 6.09 crore as of March 2026.

The state also leads in the share of mutual fund assets held by investors below 25. This age group accounts for 12.9 per cent of Odisha’s individual investor AUM, the highest among states and Union territories. Chandigarh follows with 7.1 per cent and Punjab with 7 per cent.

In Odisha, investors aged between 25 and 44 hold 32.7 per cent of individual investor AUM. Those in the 45–58 age group account for 17.6 per cent, while investors above 58 hold 14.8 per cent. The age of investors associated with the remaining 22 per cent of AUM has not been specified.

Odisha investors have allocated the largest part of their mutual fund money to equity schemes. Equity funds account for 58.7 per cent of the state’s mutual fund allocation, followed by hybrid funds at 19.1 per cent and debt funds at 13.9 per cent. Passive schemes account for 6.2 per cent, while 2.2 per cent is invested in other categories.