From Kumbh Viral Fame To Legal Storm: Monalisa Marriage Case Triggers Age Controversy
Based on hospital records, Monalisa was born in December 30, 2009, making her a minor, and a POCSO case has been registered against Farman.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 12:39 PM IST
Indore: The marriage of social media sensation Monalisa Bhosale - popularly known as the 'Maha Kumbh Mela viral girl' after her viral rise during the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh Mela last year - has now snowballed into a major legal and political controversy, with allegations of minor marriage, conflicting documents, and a probe by central authorities.
Monalisa, who first gained nationwide attention for her striking appearance while selling rudraksha beads at the Kumbh in Prayagraj, had recently stepped into the spotlight again after marrying Uttar Pradesh resident Farman Khan in Kerala on March 11. The wedding, held at Arumanoor Nainar Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, drew significant public and political attention, especially amid claims of love jihad raised by certain groups and her family.
Several political leaders were also present at the ceremony, including CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan, Kerala general education minister V Sivankutty, and Rajya Sabha member A A Rahim. The temple was chosen because it follows the teachings of Sree Narayana Guru, who believed that humanity is more important than religious differences.
The wedding itself had taken place under police protection following reported opposition from her family, who alleged coercion and attempted to bring her back home. The couple, however, maintained that the decision was voluntary and rooted in personal choice.
However, the controversy deepened after the Delhi-based National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) reportedly found discrepancies regarding her age. Based on hospital records from Madhya Pradesh, investigators stated that Monalisa was born on December 30, 2009, making her a minor at the time of marriage.
Following this, a case has been registered against Farman Khan under provisions of the POCSO Act and other relevant sections, including charges under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
The Commission has summoned top police officials from Madhya Pradesh and Kerala, seeking detailed reports, while also calling local authorities involved in registering the marriage for further clarification. Monalisa's father, Jai Singh Bhosale, petitioned to the NCST with social activist Pratham Dubey, alleging his daughter was forced into an interfaith marriage.
On the basis of the complaint of Monalisa's father, when the investigation team searched the records of the government hospital in Maheshwar, shocking things related to the age of Monalisa came to light.
In the investigation, it was found that Monalisa was born on December 30, 2009 at 5:50 pm, according to this date of birth, on 16 March 2026, Monalisa was 16 years and 2 months and 12 days, after which the commission checked the registration done by the Gram Panchayat of Kerala and the record presented in it, it was found that Farman Khan had given birth certificate issued by Maheshwar Gram Panchayat for the registration of marriage in Kerala.
The development stands in sharp contrast to the couple's earlier public statements. Two days after their wedding on March 11, the couple addressed a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, where Monalisa and Farman had denied all allegations, asserting that she was of legal age and that their marriage was consensual. They also dismissed claims of religious conversion, maintaining that both had retained their respective faiths.
Monalisa's journey from obscurity to fame has been remarkable. After her viral moment at the Kumbh, she was soon drawn into the entertainment industry, securing opportunities in films, including a debut project linked to Bollywood circles. Her relationship with Farman reportedly developed during a film-related interaction, adding another layer of public intrigue to the story.
Monalisa, from the Pardhi community, first gained national attention during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Videos of her selling rudraksha garlands and bangles at the festival went viral online, especially because of her striking amber-coloured eyes. Soon after, she became an internet sensation and even received opportunities in films. Her debut film The Diary of Manipur, directed by Sanoj Mishra, is slated to hit theatres in April 2026.
Hailing from Maheshwar, a historic town in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, Monalisa travelled with her family to the 2025 Maha Kumbh to sell rudraksha and pearl garlands. However, a simple moment at the grand religious gathering changed her life forever. Her captivating gaze and natural charm caught the attention of photographers and social media users, propelling her to instant fame.
Also read
- WATCH: Viral Kumbh Mela Girl Monalisa Marries Farman Despite Family Opposition Under Police Protection
- 'Of Legal Age, No Conversion, No Love Jihad': Monalisa And Farman On Controversies