ETV Bharat / state

From Kumbh Viral Fame To Legal Storm: Monalisa Marriage Case Triggers Age Controversy

Indore: The marriage of social media sensation Monalisa Bhosale - popularly known as the 'Maha Kumbh Mela viral girl' after her viral rise during the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh Mela last year - has now snowballed into a major legal and political controversy, with allegations of minor marriage, conflicting documents, and a probe by central authorities.

Monalisa, who first gained nationwide attention for her striking appearance while selling rudraksha beads at the Kumbh in Prayagraj, had recently stepped into the spotlight again after marrying Uttar Pradesh resident Farman Khan in Kerala on March 11. The wedding, held at Arumanoor Nainar Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, drew significant public and political attention, especially amid claims of love jihad raised by certain groups and her family.

Several political leaders were also present at the ceremony, including CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan, Kerala general education minister V Sivankutty, and Rajya Sabha member A A Rahim. The temple was chosen because it follows the teachings of Sree Narayana Guru, who believed that humanity is more important than religious differences.

The wedding itself had taken place under police protection following reported opposition from her family, who alleged coercion and attempted to bring her back home. The couple, however, maintained that the decision was voluntary and rooted in personal choice.

However, the controversy deepened after the Delhi-based National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) reportedly found discrepancies regarding her age. Based on hospital records from Madhya Pradesh, investigators stated that Monalisa was born on December 30, 2009, making her a minor at the time of marriage.

Following this, a case has been registered against Farman Khan under provisions of the POCSO Act and other relevant sections, including charges under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The Commission has summoned top police officials from Madhya Pradesh and Kerala, seeking detailed reports, while also calling local authorities involved in registering the marriage for further clarification. Monalisa's father, Jai Singh Bhosale, petitioned to the NCST with social activist Pratham Dubey, alleging his daughter was forced into an interfaith marriage.