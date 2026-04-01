Woman Publicly Groped, Humiliated, Sexually Assaulted In Bihar's Nalanda; Two Held
The woman was returning home with groceries when she was accosted by few locals who sexually assaulted her. Two of the accused have been arrested.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
Nalanda: In a disturbing incident, a woman was sexually harassed by a mob at Bihar's Nalanda over suspicion that she was having an extra-marital affair.
The miscreants recorded a video of the woman being groped, dragged and harassed on a street in Nalanda even as onlookers mocked and even assaulted her. The incident occurred in Ajaypur village under Nursarai police station in Nalanda district on March 26. However, the video went viral on March 31.
Locals said the woman's husband works in Maharashtra and she lives with her three children at her parents' home. The incident occurred when she had been to the market to buy milk from a shop. While was walking back from a nearby shop, three local youths accosted her.
They allegedly grabbed her, dragged her along the street, touched her inappropriately, tried to tear her clothes and attempted to rape her while hurling obscenities. The woman fought back and raised an alarm, pleading for mercy, but the assailants refused to let go.
नूरसराय थाना अंतर्गत महिला के साथ छेड़खानी मामले में की गई अद्यतन कार्रवाई।@bihar_police pic.twitter.com/pvWa2PLYkw— Nalanda Police (@PoliceNalanda) March 30, 2026
A crowd soon gathered at the spot but instead of intervening, several locals reportedly pulled out their phones and recorded the incident as it unfolded. The woman later filed a complaint at Nursarai police station naming three accused.
Acting swiftly, police arrested two accused, Ashok Yadav and Matlu Mahto alias Navneet Kumar Narottam while the search for the third is on, said Nursarai police station SHO Arvind Kumar.
"Two people have been identified and arrested in connection with the assault on a woman in the Nursarai police station area. Raids are underway to arrest the third accused, who is absconding. He will also be arrested soon. We will take strict action against the culprits through a speedy trial," the SHO said. He said a special investigation team has been formed to investigate the matter.
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