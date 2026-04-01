ETV Bharat / state

Woman Publicly Groped, Humiliated, Sexually Assaulted In Bihar's Nalanda; Two Held

Nalanda: In a disturbing incident, a woman was sexually harassed by a mob at Bihar's Nalanda over suspicion that she was having an extra-marital affair.

The miscreants recorded a video of the woman being groped, dragged and harassed on a street in Nalanda even as onlookers mocked and even assaulted her. The incident occurred in Ajaypur village under Nursarai police station in Nalanda district on March 26. However, the video went viral on March 31.

Locals said the woman's husband works in Maharashtra and she lives with her three children at her parents' home. The incident occurred when she had been to the market to buy milk from a shop. While was walking back from a nearby shop, three local youths accosted her.

They allegedly grabbed her, dragged her along the street, touched her inappropriately, tried to tear her clothes and attempted to rape her while hurling obscenities. The woman fought back and raised an alarm, pleading for mercy, but the assailants refused to let go.