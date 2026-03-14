ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped In Stationary Train Coach At Maharajpur Station

Sahibganj: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped inside a stationary train coach at Maharajpur Railway Station in the Taljhari police station area of Sahibganj in Jharkhand, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Parmesh Mahto, a resident of Naya Tola in Taljhari. According to information from the Government Railway Police (GRP), the man allegedly lured the minor to the railway station and raped her inside a coach of a train on the platform.

In her statement to the police, the victim said she was sweeping at her brother-in-law’s tea stall near her house when the accused approached her. He allegedly called her and persuaded her to accompany him to Maharajpur Railway Station.

After reaching the station, the accused reportedly spent about 10–15 minutes trying to convince the minor by promising marriage and pressurising her. He then allegedly took her to a coach of a train standing in the centering area of Platform No. 1 and raped her. After committing the crime, the accused fled the spot.