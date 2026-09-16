ETV Bharat / state

Deaf And Mute Girl Raped In Rajasthan's Barmer, Medical Exam Reveals She Is Five Months Pregnant

The matter came to light after the victim's family took her to hospital after she began vomiting and her health deteriorated. During examination, the doctors found that the minor was five months pregnant. The victim's family filed a complaint with police based on which a case has been registered.

Police said the victim told her family that a youth from the village had sexually assaulted her when she was alone at home. The victim's father said he and his son had been to Jaisalmer for work as labourers. He said a couple of days back, his daughter suddenly began vomiting and fell ill. As her condition worsened, he immediately took her to a nearby government hospital. After examining the minor, doctors found that she was five months pregnant, he said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Nitesh Arya stated that a case of rape has been registered based on a complaint filed by the victim's family. He said the victim's parents have alleged in the complaint that the girl was raped by two youth. "The victim underwent a medical examination. Since she is deaf and mute, her statement will be recorded with the help of an expert in the presence of CWC members. Investigation is on and the accused will be arrested soon," he said. Arya said multiple police teams have been formed to nab the culprits.