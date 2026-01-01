ETV Bharat / state

Molestation Accused Out On Bail, Kin Set Victim's Husband Ablaze In Nanded; Three Held

Nanded: A man arrested in Maharashtra's Nanded district for allegedly molesting a woman set on fire her husband after being released on bail in the case, a police official said on Thursday. The incident took place in the early hours of December 29 in Bendri village in Naigaon tehsil here, the official added.

"Santosh Madhavraoo Bendrikar was booked by Naigaon police for allegedly molesting a woman on December 22. He was held from Narsi area on December 28, and got bail soon after. On December 29, he and his kin confronted the woman's husband over why the couple had approached police," the official said.