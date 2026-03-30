ETV Bharat / state

Moinabad Farmhouse Drug Party Case: Police Launch Manhunt For Goa-Based DJ

View of the farmhouse where a narcotics racket was busted by the Telangana Police ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Moinabad farmhouse drug party case has identified the involvement of a Goa-based DJ, identified as Clinton, who is believed to have supplied the contraband. Investigators believe that Clinton had been supplying MDMA to Dr Kola Balaji Patel, a physician from Jubilee Hills, who was arrested recently, and later to former BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy's farmhouse. Probe further revealed that Reddy and his friends had previously consumed MDMA procured through Dr Balaji. As it became evident that Clinton was a regular supplier of drugs, a police team was dispatched to Goa to take him into custody and a manhunt has been launched for him, an official said.