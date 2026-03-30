Moinabad Farmhouse Drug Party Case: Police Launch Manhunt For Goa-Based DJ
Of the 16 accused in the Moinabad farmhouse drug party case, 12 people have been arrested and search is underway for remaining four.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 2:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Moinabad farmhouse drug party case has identified the involvement of a Goa-based DJ, identified as Clinton, who is believed to have supplied the contraband.
Investigators believe that Clinton had been supplying MDMA to Dr Kola Balaji Patel, a physician from Jubilee Hills, who was arrested recently, and later to former BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy's farmhouse.
Probe further revealed that Reddy and his friends had previously consumed MDMA procured through Dr Balaji. As it became evident that Clinton was a regular supplier of drugs, a police team was dispatched to Goa to take him into custody and a manhunt has been launched for him, an official said.
Although rumors circulated that Clinton had been taken into custody, police have not officially confirmed it. With inclusion of Clinton, the total number of accused in the farmhouse drug case stands at 16. So far, a total of 12 individuals have been apprehended, while the remaining accused, including Rakesh Verma and Abhishek Singh remain at large. The prime accused, Rohit Reddy, his brother Ritesh Reddy, and Namith Sharma are currently lodged in Chanchalguda Jail.
The question that is doing the rounds is who consumed the MDMA supplied by Clinton. Preliminary probe suggests that two different types of drugs were consumed during the farmhouse party on March 14. Initially, it was believed that only cocaine had been used but now it is suspected that Dr Balaji procured MDMA from Clinton, in addition to cocaine, and supplied both to the farmhouse party.
Although six persons had consumed drugs by the time the police arrived to conduct searches, only cocaine was recovered from the premises. Test results revealed that four individuals, Rohit Reddy, Ritesh Reddy, Kaushik Ravi, and Arjun Reddy, were tested positive for cocaine. Samples from Namith Sharma indicated the presence of Amphetamine, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine, while TDP MP Putta Mahesh Kumar was tested positive for Amphetamine and Methamphetamine. Based on these findings, officials have concluded that two distinct types of drugs were brought to the party.
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