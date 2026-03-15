ETV Bharat / state

TDP MP, Ex-BRS MLA Among 6 Held After Hyderabad Police Bust 'Drug Party' In Telangana

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP from Andhra Pradesh Putta Mahesh Kumar, and former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, were among six people detained here after testing positive for alleged drug consumption, officials said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off that a drug party was going on at a farmhouse in Moinabad owned by Rohith, the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Force, in coordination with local police teams, raided it on Saturday night.

According to officials, those who tested positive in drug tests include Rohith Reddy, Putta Mahesh, Ritesh Reddy, Delhi-based real estate businessman Namit Mishra, Kaushik Ravi and Arjun Reddy. Blood samples of the accused have been sent for further examination to confirm the results.

Police said about 11 people, including one woman identified as Sharvi Reddy, were present at the party when the Eagle team, the Special Operations Team (SOT), and local police conducted the raid. The raid was conducted after the police received information at around 9 PM about a suspected drug party being held at the farmhouse.