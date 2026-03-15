TDP MP, Ex-BRS MLA Among 6 Held After Hyderabad Police Bust 'Drug Party' In Telangana
During the raid, Namit Mishra, a Delhi-based realtor, allegedly opened fire after noticing the police team. He was immediately taken into custody
Published : March 15, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP from Andhra Pradesh Putta Mahesh Kumar, and former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, were among six people detained here after testing positive for alleged drug consumption, officials said on Sunday.
Acting on a tip-off that a drug party was going on at a farmhouse in Moinabad owned by Rohith, the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Force, in coordination with local police teams, raided it on Saturday night.
According to officials, those who tested positive in drug tests include Rohith Reddy, Putta Mahesh, Ritesh Reddy, Delhi-based real estate businessman Namit Mishra, Kaushik Ravi and Arjun Reddy. Blood samples of the accused have been sent for further examination to confirm the results.
Police said about 11 people, including one woman identified as Sharvi Reddy, were present at the party when the Eagle team, the Special Operations Team (SOT), and local police conducted the raid. The raid was conducted after the police received information at around 9 PM about a suspected drug party being held at the farmhouse.
During the operation, Namit Mishra allegedly fired a round from a licensed firearm belonging to Ritesh Reddy after noticing the police team, officials said. He was immediately taken into custody. Police said the farmhouse was searched from around 9:30 PM to 2 AM, during which about two grams of white powder, suspected to be a narcotic substance, along with liquor bottles and hookah equipment were seized.
Chevella Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Yogesh Gautam said the substance recovered would be sent for forensic examination to determine whether it is a narcotic drug. The DCP said that the drug test kits showed positive results for Rohit Reddy, Namit Mishra, Ritesh Reddy, Kaushik Ravi and Arjun Reddy.
"All of them are from different areas and came together for a weekend party. Those who tested positive for drugs arrived from Shimla a week ago, having travelled from Goa. They claim they consumed the drugs while they were there. We will send the blood samples to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for testing," DCP Gautam said.
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