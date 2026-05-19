ETV Bharat / state

Moinabad Double Murder Case: Trio Plotted To Kill Eight Women From Whom They Borrowed Money; Arrested

Hyderabad: Police in Telangana's Vikarabad district have uncovered a chilling conspiracy by a debt-ridden family to eliminate their eight creditors of whom, two were killed and the rest made a narrow escape.

Police have arrested Karima Begum, her husband Rehman, and their relative Nayeem, and they have confessed to their crime.

According to the police, the trio had allegedly borrowed money from several women from Indiramma Colony of Tandoor in Vikarabad district. As loans remained unpaid for several months, the victims had reportedly pressurised the accused to clear their dues. The accused then allegedly devised a sinister plan to eliminate all their creditors to avoid repayment, police added.

The trio invited two of their creditors, Abida Begum and Mahabooba Bee to a farmhouse at Tholkatta near Moinabad on the pretext of repaying the amount borrowed from them and later killed them. They has also made a list of six other creditors and sent similar invitations to them to repay money but they didn't turned up, thereby escaping the alleged murder plot.

Investigators revealed that Mahabooba Bee was first lured to the farmhouse, where the accused allegedly strangled her to death. They then dug a pit within premises and buried her body.