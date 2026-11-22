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Mohanlal Or Mammootty? Justice Devan Ramachandran Is Keralam MLA's Choice

Thiruvananthapuram: Mohanlal or Mammootty? If given a choice between the two Malayalam superstars, Congress MLA Jyothikumar Chamakkala representing Pathanampuram constituency in Keralam’s Kollam district, would pick neither.

The MLA's unexpected confession during his presidential address at the state-level Constitution Day celebrations at Government Law College, here on Saturday, brought the packed auditorium, largely filled with law students, to laughter.

Comparing the versatility of National Award-winning actors Mohanlal and Mammootty with the judicial officer's public-speaking skills, Chamakkala said he would choose Justice Devan Ramachandran. The witty compliment was as much an acknowledgement of the judge's popularity as a speaker as it was an unexpected departure from the formal proceedings.

Justice Devan Ramachandran appeared to enjoy the banter but had a quick response of his own. Jokingly suggesting that he might soon face litigation from both Mammootty and Mohanlal, he moved on to deliver the keynote address on 'Constitutional Morality and the Future of Indian Democracy'.