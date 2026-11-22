Mohanlal Or Mammootty? Justice Devan Ramachandran Is Keralam MLA's Choice
Jyothikumar Chamakkala's witty admission at Constitution Day event left law students in splits while the judge joked about possible litigation by superstar actors.
Published : November 22, 2026 at 6:26 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Mohanlal or Mammootty? If given a choice between the two Malayalam superstars, Congress MLA Jyothikumar Chamakkala representing Pathanampuram constituency in Keralam’s Kollam district, would pick neither.
His preference would be Kerala High Court Justice Devan Ramachandran.
The MLA's unexpected confession during his presidential address at the state-level Constitution Day celebrations at Government Law College, here on Saturday, brought the packed auditorium, largely filled with law students, to laughter.
Comparing the versatility of National Award-winning actors Mohanlal and Mammootty with the judicial officer's public-speaking skills, Chamakkala said he would choose Justice Devan Ramachandran. The witty compliment was as much an acknowledgement of the judge's popularity as a speaker as it was an unexpected departure from the formal proceedings.
Justice Devan Ramachandran appeared to enjoy the banter but had a quick response of his own. Jokingly suggesting that he might soon face litigation from both Mammootty and Mohanlal, he moved on to deliver the keynote address on 'Constitutional Morality and the Future of Indian Democracy'.
The judge took the law students through the significance of ‘Constitutional morality and its relevance to the future of Indian democracy’, turning the occasion into an engaging lesson beyond the pages of their textbooks.
Kerala Legislative Assembly Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan inaugurated the programme, while G Gopakumar, former Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Keralam, delivered the special address.
The Constitution Day observance commemorates the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949.
The state-level programme was advanced to accommodate Justice Devan Ramachandran's keynote address, according to Jewel John Alappatt, Director General, Institute of Parliamentary Affairs (INPA), established in 2003 by Keralam government to promote parliamentary democracy, research, governance training, and democratic awareness among students and youth.
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