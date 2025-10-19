Over 1,000 Tribal Places Of Worship In Madhya Pradesh To Be Preserved By State Govt
The initiative is aimed at developing these places which are associated with the festivals, rituals and cultural events of the tribal society.
Published : October 19, 2025 at 6:37 PM IST
Bhopal: As many as 1,100 religious places of worship for tribal communities across Madhya Pradesh will now be protected and preserved by the state government, said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.
The state's Forest department has identified the sites some of which are centuries old. The initiative is aimed at developing these places which are associated with the festivals, rituals and cultural events of the tribal society. Experts believe that this scheme will not only strengthen tribal identity, but also instill a sense of pride in the youth towards their tradition.
Besides, new opportunities for forest conservation and cultural tourism will also open up through the state government's novel initiative. However, the consent of the tribal community will be obtained before the religious places are developed.
As part of the plan, rest areas will be constructed at such places along with roads, signages, water and toilets. All constructions will be done in an environment-friendly manner, said an official.
The sites demarcated by the Forest department are spread from 0.1 hectare to 20 hectare. Rituals, fairs and urs of the tribal community are organized at thesplaces. Such ancient sites exist in many areas of the state such as Mandla, Balaghat, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Shahdol and Dindori and are known locally as Devlok or Devguri.
Madhya Pradesh PCCF Subhranjan Sen said a total of 979 Devloks have been identified under 41 forest divisions, while 170 are located near forests.
The department has also identified places of worship of the Muslim community. They include a Pir Dargah in Kacharot village under Indore Forest Division and another located in Ukwa village in North Balaghat Forest Division. Shrines have also been located in Manka Tekri, Sonevani and Mohgaonghat villages under of South Balaghat Forest Division
Madhya Pradesh has 43 tribal communities including seven major tribes and their sub-tribes. All the tribes worship nature. According to tradition, the members of the community install deities in their symbolic images.
