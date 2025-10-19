ETV Bharat / state

Over 1,000 Tribal Places Of Worship In Madhya Pradesh To Be Preserved By State Govt

Bhopal: As many as 1,100 religious places of worship for tribal communities across Madhya Pradesh will now be protected and preserved by the state government, said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The state's Forest department has identified the sites some of which are centuries old. The initiative is aimed at developing these places which are associated with the festivals, rituals and cultural events of the tribal society. Experts believe that this scheme will not only strengthen tribal identity, but also instill a sense of pride in the youth towards their tradition.

Besides, new opportunities for forest conservation and cultural tourism will also open up through the state government's novel initiative. However, the consent of the tribal community will be obtained before the religious places are developed.

As part of the plan, rest areas will be constructed at such places along with roads, signages, water and toilets. All constructions will be done in an environment-friendly manner, said an official.