AI Helps Madhya Pradesh Identify 5 Lakh Malnourished Children Across 55 Districts

Bhopal: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is emerging as a major tool in identifying malnourished children in Madhya Pradesh. The state government, through the Madhya Pradesh Electronics Development Corporation (MPEDC), has developed an AI-based programme to monitor children registered at anganwadi centres across 55 districts of the state.

Under this initiative, children’s data, including monthly weight, height, age, and gender, is analysed using AI to assess their nutritional status. Based on early symptoms and indicators, children at risk of malnutrition are identified. So far, the system has helped identify nearly five lakh malnourished children across the state.

The Madhya Pradesh government is leveraging AI to ensure effective implementation of welfare schemes at the grassroots level. Additional Chief Secretary of the state IT department, Sanjay Dubey, said that AI is enabling authorities to predict which children at specific anganwadi centres are likely to slip into the malnutrition category if timely intervention is not provided.

He explained that data from anganwadi centres across all districts is being analysed through AI, helping officials identify children who require special attention in advance. Information about children at risk of malnutrition is shared every month with the Women and Child Development Department to ensure timely intervention.

Several such AI-driven innovations from both the government and private sectors were showcased at a regional AI conference held at Hotel Taj in Bhopal. Among them was an agriculture-focused AI startup, Agridoot, which uses satellite imagery and AI to support farming activities.