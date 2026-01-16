AI Helps Madhya Pradesh Identify 5 Lakh Malnourished Children Across 55 Districts
Bhopal: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is emerging as a major tool in identifying malnourished children in Madhya Pradesh. The state government, through the Madhya Pradesh Electronics Development Corporation (MPEDC), has developed an AI-based programme to monitor children registered at anganwadi centres across 55 districts of the state.
Under this initiative, children’s data, including monthly weight, height, age, and gender, is analysed using AI to assess their nutritional status. Based on early symptoms and indicators, children at risk of malnutrition are identified. So far, the system has helped identify nearly five lakh malnourished children across the state.
The Madhya Pradesh government is leveraging AI to ensure effective implementation of welfare schemes at the grassroots level. Additional Chief Secretary of the state IT department, Sanjay Dubey, said that AI is enabling authorities to predict which children at specific anganwadi centres are likely to slip into the malnutrition category if timely intervention is not provided.
He explained that data from anganwadi centres across all districts is being analysed through AI, helping officials identify children who require special attention in advance. Information about children at risk of malnutrition is shared every month with the Women and Child Development Department to ensure timely intervention.
Several such AI-driven innovations from both the government and private sectors were showcased at a regional AI conference held at Hotel Taj in Bhopal. Among them was an agriculture-focused AI startup, Agridoot, which uses satellite imagery and AI to support farming activities.
Co-founder Mridul Srivastava said the technology helps determine where irrigation is required, where waterlogging has occurred, and where crops are at risk of disease. The system also assesses soil quality and provides weather alerts. In case a crop disease is detected, farmers can scan affected leaves to identify the disease and receive recommendations on suitable indigenous or chemical treatments.
AI is also revolutionising the film industry. Adarsh Vaghel of Indore-based AI startup Real Tech Sense Lab said that complete films can now be created on computers using AI, provided the story is strong. With generative AI, image and video generation, and prompt engineering techniques, filmmakers can bring stories to life at drastically reduced costs.
He explained that a one-minute shot in conventional filmmaking can cost between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh, while AI-based production can reduce costs by up to 90 percent. A film that would otherwise cost Rs 1 crore can be produced using AI, including music, editing, and voice-over, for around Rs 2 lakh. The startup has already created films on several subjects, including one on Tantya Mama.
Navigating large institutions like AIIMS can often feel like a maze for patients and visitors. To address this, a Bhopal-based AI startup has developed a proof-of-concept internal navigation system for AIIMS.
The AI-powered system works like Google Maps for indoor spaces. After scanning a QR code, users can receive directions to specific departments, doctors’ chambers, or facilities such as X-ray rooms. Startup founder Rohan Yadav said the system uses detailed building maps and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) devices to track user location and guide them accurately to their destination.
