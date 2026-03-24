Mohan Bhagwat Says Infiltrators Should Be Thrown Out, Endorses Three-Child Policy
Mohan Bhagwat says doors are always open for individuals who wish to return to Hinduism.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 6:07 PM IST
Mathura: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said infiltrators should be identified and "thrown out" of the country. The RSS chief also reiterated his push for three-child policy, saying it is needed for securing the nation's future trajectory as birth rates are declining significantly.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the newly constructed 'Jeevan Deep Ashram' in Vrindavan, Bhagwat said that individuals who have illegally entered India must be identified and thrown out of the country. "They should be denied access to all state-sponsored benefits, amenities and jobs. The primary step is to identify them and report them to authorities. It has to be ensured that no discrimination is practised against our own citizens. Such individuals often become agents of instability and get involved in anti-national activities," he said.
Asserting the importance of having three children, Bhagwat said this is essential for determining the nation's future direction, noting that the demographic trends currently unfolding in Western countries are ultimately detrimental to everyone.
Earlier while speaking on the occasion, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Yatindra Nand Giri Maharaj, a former RSS 'karyakarta', said that the declining population is a matter of grave concern for the Hindus and appealed to combat it through law.
Responding to this, Bhagwat said, "This platform is not the appropriate forum to discuss the issue. The Central government will certainly pay attention to this matter. However, I will say that the birth rate in the country is on the decline. In the past, families would have eight or 10 children, thereby expanding their extended kinship networks."
He further said, "Today it is important that families have at least three children, as the consequences of this demographic shift will become evident over the next 10 years. If everyone grows old, who will be left to run the country? I have heard from friends that if there are three children in a household, they tend to squabble and fight during their childhood but, as they grow older, the love between them deepens. The conflicts of childhood give way to a sense of affection upon maturity, fostering a harmonious environment within the home; consequently, the household remains free from many problems. If the average number of children in a family falls below three, issues begin to arise and if it drops below two, the situation deteriorates further."
Slamming forced religious conversions, Bhagwat asserted that for those who have left Hinduism to embrace other religions, doors always remain open for their return. "It is imperative today to reach out to these individuals, counsel them, and facilitate their homecoming. Their conversion was a mistake, recognising this error, they are welcome to return to their roots. For them, every door remains open," he said.
The 'Jeevan Deep Ashram' has been established by Mahamandaleshwar Swami Yatindra Nand Giri Maharaj at Rukmani Vihar in Vrindavan. The inaugural ceremony was attended by dozens of saints, religious leaders, and Mahamandaleshwars, alongside dignitaries such as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Bihar Governor Mohammad Arif Khan, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
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