ETV Bharat / state

Mohan Bhagwat Says Infiltrators Should Be Thrown Out, Endorses Three-Child Policy

File photo of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat ( ETV Bharat )

Mathura: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said infiltrators should be identified and "thrown out" of the country. The RSS chief also reiterated his push for three-child policy, saying it is needed for securing the nation's future trajectory as birth rates are declining significantly. Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the newly constructed 'Jeevan Deep Ashram' in Vrindavan, Bhagwat said that individuals who have illegally entered India must be identified and thrown out of the country. "They should be denied access to all state-sponsored benefits, amenities and jobs. The primary step is to identify them and report them to authorities. It has to be ensured that no discrimination is practised against our own citizens. Such individuals often become agents of instability and get involved in anti-national activities," he said. Asserting the importance of having three children, Bhagwat said this is essential for determining the nation's future direction, noting that the demographic trends currently unfolding in Western countries are ultimately detrimental to everyone. Earlier while speaking on the occasion, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Yatindra Nand Giri Maharaj, a former RSS 'karyakarta', said that the declining population is a matter of grave concern for the Hindus and appealed to combat it through law.