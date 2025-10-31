Mohammad Azharuddin Becomes Minister In Telangana Government
Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Verma administered the oath to Azharuddin at the Telangana Raj Bhavan here
Hyderabad: Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin was on Friday sworn in as a Minister in the Telangana government. Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Verma administered the oath of office to Azharuddin at the Telangana Raj Bhavan here. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and ministers attended the oath-taking ceremony.
Azharuddin, who hails from Hyderabad, captained India in the 1992, 1996 and 1999 ODI World Cups. He gained special recognition as a cricketer and represented Hyderabad in the domestic circuit.
Azharuddin, who entered politics after retirement. He was born on February 8, 1963, in Hyderabad. He was one of the most elegant batters of his time and also known for his fielding.
Azharuddin completed his school education at All Saints High School, Abids and then studied B.Com at the Nizam's College. His steps towards cricket were inspired by his maternal uncle Zainulabuddin. He made his debut in international cricket in 1984 and scored centuries in his first three Tests.
Azharuddin, also a former President of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), was elected to the Lok Sabha from Moradabad constituency in Uttar Pradesh in 2009, a few months after he joined the Congress. The Congress had fielded him from Rajasthan’s Ton-Sawai Madhopur in 2014, but he lost the election.
In 2018, he was appointed as the Working President of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee. He had campaigned for the party in the 2018 Assembly elections, but the party did not field him in either the Assembly or Lok Sabha polls. He unsuccessfully contested the Telangana Assembly polls in 2023 when he lost from the Jubilee Hills constituency.
