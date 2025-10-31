ETV Bharat / state

Mohammad Azharuddin Becomes Minister In Telangana Government

Hyderabad: Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin was on Friday sworn in as a Minister in the Telangana government. Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Verma administered the oath of office to Azharuddin at the Telangana Raj Bhavan here. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and ministers attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Azharuddin, who hails from Hyderabad, captained India in the 1992, 1996 and 1999 ODI World Cups. He gained special recognition as a cricketer and represented Hyderabad in the domestic circuit.

Azharuddin, who entered politics after retirement. He was born on February 8, 1963, in Hyderabad. He was one of the most elegant batters of his time and also known for his fielding.