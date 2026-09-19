ETV Bharat / state

'Mohammad Ali Jauhar Was Freedom Fighter: Azam Wife Hits Back At Adityanath Amid Varsity Row

Rampur: SP leader and former MP Tazeen Fatma on Friday hit back at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying Mohammad Ali Jauhar was a "great freedom fighter" and a prominent national leader. Her remark comes after the chief minister's alleged recent remarks that the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University was named after a "person responsible for the Partition of the country".

Speaking at the university's foundation day function, Fatma, jailed Samajwadi Party (SP) veteran Azam Khan's wife, said those who had misconceptions about the leader should read history.

"The university was established in the name of Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar. Those who have any misunderstanding about this name, I want to ask them to read old history. Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar was a very great freedom fighter and a very big leader," she said.

Fatma has served as secretary of the varsity and its founding Trust. Recalling Jauhar's advocacy for India's freedom, she said, "He had said at a conference that we want freedom, complete and total freedom, and I do not want to be buried in a slave country."