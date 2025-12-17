ETV Bharat / state

Mohali Kabaddi Player Murder: Suspect Shot Dead In Police Encounter

Lalru (Mohali): The suspect in the killing of a 30-year-old kabaddi player-cum-promoter Kanwar Digvijay Singh in Mohali was shot dead by the SAS Nagar district police in an encounter on Wednesday. Harpinder alias Middu, a resident of Naushehra Pannuan in Punjab's Tarn Taran, suffered injuries in an exchange of fire during a chase and later succumbed in the hospital, police said, adding that two police personnel were also injured and were given medical treatment.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was involved in multiple heinous crimes and has a serious criminal antecedent. Mohali SSP Harmandeep Hans said police had arrested the mastermind, Aishdeep Singh of Tarn Taran who came to India on November 25 on the directions of Dony Bal to execute this murder, at Delhi Airport when he was planning to escape to Muscat.

"Acting swiftly on the information of Singh about his accomplice Harpinder, who actively supported the shooters and was supposed to escape along with him, a police team led by Dera Bassi DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar and comprising Inspectors Sumit Mor, Pushvinder Singh, and Malkiat Singh, conducted a raid at a location on the Ambala-Lalru Highway near the Jharmal River in Lalru. Upon seeing the police, the suspect opened fire, leading to serious bullet injuries to two police personnel— head constables Gulab Singh and Kumar Sharma. In retaliatory fire, the suspect sustained bullet injuries and succumbed at Civil Hospital in Dera Bassi," he added.