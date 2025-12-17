Mohali Kabaddi Player Murder: Suspect Shot Dead In Police Encounter
Kanwar Digvijay Singh, alias Rana Balachauria, was shot after he arrived with his team to take part in a private tournament in Mohali on Monday.
Lalru (Mohali): The suspect in the killing of a 30-year-old kabaddi player-cum-promoter Kanwar Digvijay Singh in Mohali was shot dead by the SAS Nagar district police in an encounter on Wednesday. Harpinder alias Middu, a resident of Naushehra Pannuan in Punjab's Tarn Taran, suffered injuries in an exchange of fire during a chase and later succumbed in the hospital, police said, adding that two police personnel were also injured and were given medical treatment.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was involved in multiple heinous crimes and has a serious criminal antecedent. Mohali SSP Harmandeep Hans said police had arrested the mastermind, Aishdeep Singh of Tarn Taran who came to India on November 25 on the directions of Dony Bal to execute this murder, at Delhi Airport when he was planning to escape to Muscat.
"Acting swiftly on the information of Singh about his accomplice Harpinder, who actively supported the shooters and was supposed to escape along with him, a police team led by Dera Bassi DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar and comprising Inspectors Sumit Mor, Pushvinder Singh, and Malkiat Singh, conducted a raid at a location on the Ambala-Lalru Highway near the Jharmal River in Lalru. Upon seeing the police, the suspect opened fire, leading to serious bullet injuries to two police personnel— head constables Gulab Singh and Kumar Sharma. In retaliatory fire, the suspect sustained bullet injuries and succumbed at Civil Hospital in Dera Bassi," he added.
Singh, alias Rana Balachauria, was shot after he arrived with his team to take part in a private tournament in Mohali on Monday. The assailants fled on a motorcycle after firing from a .30 bore weapon. He was critically injured in the attack and was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead.
Earlier in the day, the police had termed Harpinder's arrest as a "major breakthrough", saying he was being treated for injuries suffered in the exchange of fire. "In a major breakthrough, @sasnagarpolice apprehends Harpinder @ Middu, a resident of Naushehra Pannuan, Tarn Taran, in connection with the recent murder of Kanwar Digvijay Singh @ Rana Balachauria in Mohali. The accused was apprehended following an exchange of fire with the police team," it said in a post on X.
Following the killing of Singh, the police had identified two shooters — Aditya Kapoor, alias Makhan and Karan Pathak, alias Defaulter Karan, both residents of Amritsar.
