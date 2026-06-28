Punjab Farmer Mauled To Death By Pack Of Stray Dogs
Sarabjit Singh was attacked by a large pack of stray dogs who inflicted deep gashes on his body, leading to his death.
Published : June 28, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST
Moga: A farmer returning from his fields died a painful death after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Kapure village of Moga district in Punjab.
Sarabjit Singh, 50, was on his way home after irrigating his fields, walking back along Bhindra Road on Saturday night, when he was attacked by a large pack of dogs.
The dogs severely mauled him, inflicting deep gashes on his body. The profuse bleeding from the bites and gashes proved fatal for the farmer. He is learnt to have died on the spot.
There have been around ten incidents of attacks by stray dogs in the area. The worried villagers say that when stray dogs can take the life of an adult, one can only guess how safe small children or the elderly are. They are agitated over the failure of the authorities to address the problem of stray dogs despite their bringing it to the notice of the officials repeatedly.
Questioning the authorities, a villager, Mahinderpal Singh, said, "If the problem of stray dogs had been solved in time, the earning member of a family (Sarabjit Singh) would have been alive today.” He demanded that the government take this matter seriously and provide adequate financial assistance to the family of the deceased.
Meanwhile, Panchayat member Jaswinder Singh also held the administration responsible for the incident, saying, "Effective steps need to be taken to control the increasing number of stray dogs. If sterilisation and other arrangements had been made on time, perhaps this painful incident would not have happened today."
The villagers want the government and the district administration to address the issue pertaining to the menace of stray dogs at the earliest so that such incidents can be prevented in the future.
Punjab is struggling with a massive stray dog overpopulation, with estimates suggesting there are up to 15.6 lakh dogs statewide. Following fatal attacks and the Supreme Court directives, the state launched a 21-day massive crackdown to remove strays from high-footfall public areas recently.
Stray dog encounters remain a severe public safety issue. According to reports, the population explosion of the canines is largely driven by improper waste disposal and a historical lack of sterilisation, as the state previously had only one functioning dog pound. The threat of rabies and severe mauling incidents continues to cause widespread concern, severely threatening pedestrians and children.
The state government had initiated an operation to clear stray dogs from high footfall zones like schools, parks and hospitals, designating them as ‘no-release zones’ last month.
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