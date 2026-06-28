ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Farmer Mauled To Death By Pack Of Stray Dogs

Sarabjit Singh, 50, was on his way home after irrigating his fields, walking back along Bhindra Road on Saturday night, when he was attacked by a large pack of dogs. ( ETV Bharat/Arrangement )

Moga: A farmer returning from his fields died a painful death after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Kapure village of Moga district in Punjab.

Sarabjit Singh, 50, was on his way home after irrigating his fields, walking back along Bhindra Road on Saturday night, when he was attacked by a large pack of dogs.

The dogs severely mauled him, inflicting deep gashes on his body. The profuse bleeding from the bites and gashes proved fatal for the farmer. He is learnt to have died on the spot.

There have been around ten incidents of attacks by stray dogs in the area. The worried villagers say that when stray dogs can take the life of an adult, one can only guess how safe small children or the elderly are. They are agitated over the failure of the authorities to address the problem of stray dogs despite their bringing it to the notice of the officials repeatedly.

Questioning the authorities, a villager, Mahinderpal Singh, said, "If the problem of stray dogs had been solved in time, the earning member of a family (Sarabjit Singh) would have been alive today.” He demanded that the government take this matter seriously and provide adequate financial assistance to the family of the deceased.