Moga: Family Of Murdered Sarpanch Name AAP MLA Amritpal Singh Sukhanand, Others, In Case

Moga: A day after Harvinder Singh alias Happy, the Sarpanch of Patton Hira Singh Wala village, was shot dead in Bagha Purana town of Moga district in Punjab on Friday afternoon, his relatives named Amritpal Singh Sukhanand, the AAP MLA of Bagha Purana, and others, as suspects.

Friday's incident had taken place around 12 noon, when unidentified assailants opened fire outside Happy Gym on Kotkapura Road near the bus stand, killing the owner, who is also the sarpanch of Patto Hira Singh Wala village. According to reports, Happy was standing outside the gym when he was murdered.

Talking to the media on Saturday (March 7), Happy's father said, "My boy, a Congress leader, was helping a girl with her divorce case, due to which he had received many threats."

Happy's uncle Jaswinder Singh said, "When Happy came to his gym, some unknown persons opened fire on him indiscriminately. He was hit by about 8-9 bullets."

He added, "There was a fight between a husband and his wife. Happy was trying to reconcile them, with the help of Manjit Singh Bilaspur, the AAP MLA of Nihal Singh Wala, who had arranged for a gunman to protect Happy. But the AAP MLA of Bagha Purana, Amritpal Singh Sukhanand, who had taken the boy's side, would threaten Happy, telling him not to interfere in the matter."