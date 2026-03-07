Moga: Family Of Murdered Sarpanch Name AAP MLA Amritpal Singh Sukhanand, Others, In Case
On Friday, 3 unidentified assailants shot Happy dead outside his gym. The AAP MLA has claimed the Sarpanch was romantically involved with the killer's wife.
Moga: A day after Harvinder Singh alias Happy, the Sarpanch of Patton Hira Singh Wala village, was shot dead in Bagha Purana town of Moga district in Punjab on Friday afternoon, his relatives named Amritpal Singh Sukhanand, the AAP MLA of Bagha Purana, and others, as suspects.
Friday's incident had taken place around 12 noon, when unidentified assailants opened fire outside Happy Gym on Kotkapura Road near the bus stand, killing the owner, who is also the sarpanch of Patto Hira Singh Wala village. According to reports, Happy was standing outside the gym when he was murdered.
Talking to the media on Saturday (March 7), Happy's father said, "My boy, a Congress leader, was helping a girl with her divorce case, due to which he had received many threats."
Happy's uncle Jaswinder Singh said, "When Happy came to his gym, some unknown persons opened fire on him indiscriminately. He was hit by about 8-9 bullets."
He added, "There was a fight between a husband and his wife. Happy was trying to reconcile them, with the help of Manjit Singh Bilaspur, the AAP MLA of Nihal Singh Wala, who had arranged for a gunman to protect Happy. But the AAP MLA of Bagha Purana, Amritpal Singh Sukhanand, who had taken the boy's side, would threaten Happy, telling him not to interfere in the matter."
Jaswinder further said, "A case should be registered against Manpreet Singh, Joban Singh, Jaswant Singh (Jaimal Wala), Jassu and the MLA, Amritpal Singh Sukhanand. The 4-5 assailants are unknown."
Demanding justice, the victim's family has said that until the police register the case against the five they have named, they will not allow a postmortem to be conducted.
Hours after the incident, Amritpal Singh Sukhanand, the AAP MLA of Bagha Purana, released a video on social media, expressing grief over Happy's murder. He said, "I express my condolences to Happy's family and his wife. But in the meantime, the Congress, especially Sukhpal Khaira and senior Akali leader Bikram Majithia, are playing politics."
He added, "There was a case of family feud. Sarpanch Harvinder Singh alias Happy was murdered by Manpreet Singh alias Bablu. A video of Bablu's wife Rupinder Kaur has surfaced, in which she admits that she was in a live-in relationship with Happy for the past one year, after she had left her husband. Because of this, Bablu would threaten to kill Rupinder and Happy, which has been reported to the police many times. As the local MLA, I had tried to mediate, but the matter was not resolved. There is no political connection to the case."
DSP Dalvir Singh, who is probing the case, said, "There was personal enmity between the deceased, Happy, and his killers. The wife of one of the killers was in a relationship with Happy. This is only the preliminary information that has come to light. The investigation is ongoing. Action will be taken based on statements of the family of the victim. The killers arrived in a Toyota Fortuner SUV. Three of them came out of the vehicle and opened fire. The vehicle is being traced."
