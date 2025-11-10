ETV Bharat / state

MoEFCC Directs Revision Of Corbett Eco-Sensitive Zone Proposal, Asks For Detailed Justification

Dehradun: Raising objections to the Uttarakhand government’s proposal to establish an eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) around the Corbett Tiger Reserve, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has directed the state to revise and resubmit the proposal, citing the exclusion of key recommendations made by central agencies.

In a letter issued by the Wildlife Division of the MoEFCC to the Uttarakhand Principal Secretary (Forests), it was stated that the proposal does not align with the views of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII).

The state government’s proposal had sought exemptions for several rural and residential areas near Corbett. It included irregular ESZ boundaries, with some areas extending beyond one kilometre and others being reduced to zero.

The Ministry clarified that eco-sensitive zones act as shock absorbers for protected areas, minimising the negative impact of human activities on fragile ecosystems.