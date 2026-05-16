ETV Bharat / state

Modi's Message Inspires College In Bengal to Pedal For Fuel Conservation

Asansol: Heeding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for fuel conservation, Asansol Girls' College is setting a unique example in finding ways to tackle the escalating global energy crisis and environmental pollution.

Drawing inspiration from the PM's message, the college authorities are placing a strong emphasis on the use of bicycles within the campus.

On designated days, those who can do so leave behind their two-wheelers or cars and commute to college by bicycle instead. Consequently, everyone — from students to professors and even non-teaching staff — is now using bicycles to reach the college campus. This initiative not only conveys the message of fuel conservation but also fosters increased environmental awareness among the students.

'Cycle Day' initiative:

According to sources at the college, for quite some time, a specific Saturday each month was observed as 'Cycle Day'. Teachers, non-teaching staff, and students were requested to forgo motorised vehicles and commute to college by bicycle at least once a week. This appeal met with a positive response. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the nation to conserve fuel. Inspired by this call, Asansol Girls' College has decided to expand the scope of its 'Cycle Day' initiative. Students, professors, and other staff members are now being requested to commute to college by bicycle whenever feasible.

The college authorities believe that this initiative will serve a dual purpose: on one hand, it will conserve precious fuel and protect the environment; and on the other, regular cycling will help maintain everyone's physical fitness and overall well-being.

Principal Dr. Swati Chakraborty — herself an environmental scientist — spoke to ETV Bharat and explained the significance of this initiative. "Due to the excessive use of fossil fuels, the levels of carbon dioxide, methane, and sulfur dioxide are rising in the atmosphere at an alarming rate, Dr. Chakraborty said.