Modi's Message Inspires College In Bengal to Pedal For Fuel Conservation
Students and teachers of Asansol Girls' College leave behind motorised transport to reach college by bicycle in response to PM's call to save fuel.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 12:46 PM IST
Asansol: Heeding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for fuel conservation, Asansol Girls' College is setting a unique example in finding ways to tackle the escalating global energy crisis and environmental pollution.
Drawing inspiration from the PM's message, the college authorities are placing a strong emphasis on the use of bicycles within the campus.
On designated days, those who can do so leave behind their two-wheelers or cars and commute to college by bicycle instead. Consequently, everyone — from students to professors and even non-teaching staff — is now using bicycles to reach the college campus. This initiative not only conveys the message of fuel conservation but also fosters increased environmental awareness among the students.
'Cycle Day' initiative:
According to sources at the college, for quite some time, a specific Saturday each month was observed as 'Cycle Day'. Teachers, non-teaching staff, and students were requested to forgo motorised vehicles and commute to college by bicycle at least once a week. This appeal met with a positive response. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the nation to conserve fuel. Inspired by this call, Asansol Girls' College has decided to expand the scope of its 'Cycle Day' initiative. Students, professors, and other staff members are now being requested to commute to college by bicycle whenever feasible.
The college authorities believe that this initiative will serve a dual purpose: on one hand, it will conserve precious fuel and protect the environment; and on the other, regular cycling will help maintain everyone's physical fitness and overall well-being.
Principal Dr. Swati Chakraborty — herself an environmental scientist — spoke to ETV Bharat and explained the significance of this initiative. "Due to the excessive use of fossil fuels, the levels of carbon dioxide, methane, and sulfur dioxide are rising in the atmosphere at an alarming rate, Dr. Chakraborty said.
"According to a report by 'ScienceDirect', simply switching from cars to bicycles could reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 67 per cent. Therefore, we are striving to raise awareness not only among the students but also among the college staff," she said.
This initiative is primarily a climate action designed to reduce the environment's carbon footprint and help achieve the 'Net Zero' target, Chakraborty added.
College professors and members of the Nature Club are participating enthusiastically in this initiative. Students travelling from distant areas are also prioritising cycling to conserve fuel and maintain their physical fitness.
College Professor Deb Ashish Banerjee said, "The PM's message and the resultant eco-friendly decision taken by our college have further heightened the students' environmental awareness. They are now regularly commuting to college on bicycles. If this trend continues, it will send a powerful message to society at large."
Another college professor and teacher-member of the Nature Club, Malyaban Chatterjee, noted, "On one hand, this initiative saves fuel; on the other, it helps preserve the environment. We used to observe 'Cycle Day' once a month at our college. Now, we are collectively striving to expand this initiative even further, and our efforts are yielding positive results, with everyone from professors to students stepping forward to partake in this effort."
Two students from Asansol Girls' College shared their thoughts: "We enjoy cycling anyway, so hearing that the college was launching such an initiative made us even happier. We are also encouraging our classmates — especially those who live nearby — to commute to college on bicycles. It keeps both the body and mind healthy, while simultaneously protecting the environment and conserving fuel."
According to environmentalists, this 'cycling culture' at Asansol Girls' College could serve as a pioneering model for other educational institutions in the future.