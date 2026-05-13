ETV Bharat / state

Digital Manifestation Of Havans, Yagnas And Pujas In Ujjain After PM Modi's Austerity Appeal

Devotees from Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Indore and many other cities are participating in these rituals, pujas and yagnas held in Ujjain from the comfort of their homes. It is being claimed that online worship is not only saving pilgrims' travel expenses and time but also introducing new technologies to religious activities.

There are images of Maun Tirtha Ganga Ghat where priests are seen conducting live pujas and havans for devotees from India and abroad via mobile phones, laptops and cameras.

Ujjain: The city of Mahakal is witnessing a digital manifestation of faith amidst a global crisis emanating from the tensions in the Middle East. Following the appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to work from home and reduce fuel consumption, online havans, yagnas and pujas have taken off from Kshipra Ghats and temples in Ujjain.

Bookings are being made through https://bookmykatha.com. Co-founder of the initiative, Shobhnath Bhardwaj, said, "We are on the path of Modi ji's Digital India. Our effort is to connect cultural values ​​and spirituality with the digital medium. Keeping in mind the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, we are preparing to make this initiative global. People from all over the world are involved in this."

Founder Vineet Mathur said, "Simhastha brings a surge of faith. A digital platform has already been launched so that even those who cannot come can join the puja and havan. Following PM Modi's appeal, devotees from Lucknow, Delhi, Mumbai and Indore have joined us online. Sumananand Maharaj and Sadhvi Harshanand Giri are also present, leading the puja."

However, there are voices that point at disadvantages to conducting online puja and other rituals. Sonu Pandya of Siddh Vat told ETV Bharat, "It's fine if someone is compelled to do so but the virtue gained by visiting a holy city cannot be attained by sitting at home."

"This is the bitter truth. Here, puja is conducted with meticulous attention to everything from the seating position to the words to be chanted, bathing in the river and many other things. It's impossible to see the devotee's seating position, their circumstances or the words they're chanting online. Therefore, it's impossible to gain the benefits of virtue," added Vat.

An online puja being viewed by a devotee (ETV Bharat)

Talking about the economic aspect, expert Omnath Sharma said, "The online worship system will harm Ujjain's religious economy. There are limited benefits when camera operators, online booking platforms, internet service providers and religious material vendors are getting jobs. The local hotels, street vendors, dharamshalas, auto drivers, and those involved in the tourism business will be affected in large numbers. If online worship becomes widespread, the number of visitors to the city could also be affected."