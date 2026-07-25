ETV Bharat / state

Modi Speaks To Himanta On Assam Floods, Assures All Possible Help From Centre

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday assured full support to the Assam government in dealing with the flood situation in the state, which showed signs of improvement as rainfall reduced in most parts.

Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed relief measures at camps in flood-hit areas and directed officials to ensure uninterrupted access to healthcare, food, drinking water and other essential services.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the flood situation had improved slightly and the administration had been able to reach almost all affected areas during the day.

In a post on X, he said Modi called him to enquire about the prevailing flood situation. "He (Modi) sought an update on the extent of the devastation, the ongoing relief operations and the challenges we are confronting on the ground," Sarma said.

The CM said that he briefed the PM on the measures the state government is undertaking and its efforts to reach out to every affected family. "Expressing his deep condolences over the loss of lives and property, the Hon'ble Prime Minister assured the people of Assam that this calamity is being accorded the highest priority and the Government of India will extend every possible support to aid our relief, rehabilitation and rebuilding efforts," he added.

The people of Assam are deeply grateful to Modi for his reassurance and steadfast support during this difficult time, Sarma said. So far, 62 people have died in the deluge and over 7.05 lakh people are affected in nine districts.

During the day, Sonowal visited a couple of relief camps in Sivasagar district, interacted with displaced families and instructed officials to remain vigilant and ensure that no flood-hit family faces any hardship in accessing necessities. He told people at the relief camps that the central and state governments were working closely to provide timely assistance to every affected person.

"The government of India stands firmly with the people of Assam during this challenging time. We remain committed to safeguarding every life and ensuring that relief, healthcare, food and safe drinking water continue to reach every family in need," Sonowal said. He said that natural disasters test people's resilience, but they also bring out the spirit of unity and compassion.

"Together, with coordinated efforts of governments, voluntary organisations and our citizens, we shall overcome this difficult phase and help every affected family rebuild with dignity," the minister said.