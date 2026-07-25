Modi Speaks To Himanta On Assam Floods, Assures All Possible Help From Centre
Himanta Biswa Sarma said the flood situation had improved slightly and the administration had been able to reach almost all affected areas during the day.
By PTI
Published : July 25, 2026 at 10:13 PM IST
Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday assured full support to the Assam government in dealing with the flood situation in the state, which showed signs of improvement as rainfall reduced in most parts.
Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed relief measures at camps in flood-hit areas and directed officials to ensure uninterrupted access to healthcare, food, drinking water and other essential services.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the flood situation had improved slightly and the administration had been able to reach almost all affected areas during the day.
In a post on X, he said Modi called him to enquire about the prevailing flood situation. "He (Modi) sought an update on the extent of the devastation, the ongoing relief operations and the challenges we are confronting on the ground," Sarma said.
The CM said that he briefed the PM on the measures the state government is undertaking and its efforts to reach out to every affected family. "Expressing his deep condolences over the loss of lives and property, the Hon'ble Prime Minister assured the people of Assam that this calamity is being accorded the highest priority and the Government of India will extend every possible support to aid our relief, rehabilitation and rebuilding efforts," he added.
The people of Assam are deeply grateful to Modi for his reassurance and steadfast support during this difficult time, Sarma said. So far, 62 people have died in the deluge and over 7.05 lakh people are affected in nine districts.
During the day, Sonowal visited a couple of relief camps in Sivasagar district, interacted with displaced families and instructed officials to remain vigilant and ensure that no flood-hit family faces any hardship in accessing necessities. He told people at the relief camps that the central and state governments were working closely to provide timely assistance to every affected person.
"The government of India stands firmly with the people of Assam during this challenging time. We remain committed to safeguarding every life and ensuring that relief, healthcare, food and safe drinking water continue to reach every family in need," Sonowal said. He said that natural disasters test people's resilience, but they also bring out the spirit of unity and compassion.
"Together, with coordinated efforts of governments, voluntary organisations and our citizens, we shall overcome this difficult phase and help every affected family rebuild with dignity," the minister said.
Earlier in the day, Sonowal flagged off the Assam Olympic Association's flood relief mission from Dibrugarh for families in Charaideo, Sivasagar and Jorhat districts, where several areas have been inundated.
Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting late in the evening, Sarma said a central team has arrived in the state to assess the damage caused by the flood in Upper Assam districts. "The flood situation has improved slightly today. We have been able to go to each village and neighbourhood of Sivasagar and Charaideo districts. The cabinet discussed the issue today," he added.
Airlifting is taking place, and the government has taken the help of the Army to deliver flood relief to those areas where it could not go earlier, Sarma said.
"Medical and health camps got momentum from yesterday, and it continued today also. I think we will be able to create a more conducive atmosphere starting tomorrow... So far, 62 people have died in floods this year," he added. Sarma said three Cabinet ministers -- Bimal Borah, Keshab Mahanta and Susanta Borgohain -- are stationed in Charaideo and Sivasagar districts, and are monitoring the overall situation.
On Friday, he said the administration was yet to deliver relief materials to at least 80,000 flood-affected people even as the situation remained critical with many rivers continuing to rise following incessant rains.
"We also appeal to people to donate new clothes, but not old ones. Besides, educational kits are welcome as floodwaters have destroyed all study materials," Sarma said. He further said the state government looks to complete its own damage assessment by August so that rehabilitation starts as soon as possible. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin on Friday night, 14 more people lost their lives in the deluge during the last 24 hours.
According to the daily flood report, more than 7,05,100 people have been affected in Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Jorhat, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon and Sivasagar districts.
The flood situation has improved marginally since Thursday, when over 7.21 lakh people were affected across 11 districts. Around 856 villages are underwater, and 56,606.78 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across the state, the ASDMA said.
Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by floodwaters in different districts. The ASDMA said the administration has been operating 363 relief camps and relief distribution centres in seven districts, taking care of 1,15,205 displaced people at present.
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