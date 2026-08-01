'Modi, Shah Should Apologise To Students, Not The Other Way Around': Uddhav Thackeray
The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief accused the Centre of mishandling the NEET controversy and using force instead of engaging with students.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Centre over the NEET row, student protests, and police action against demonstrators, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should apologise to students instead of expecting an apology from them.
Addressing reporters after a meeting of party office-bearers at Shiv Sena Bhavan, Thackeray referred to the Prime Minister's recent remarks on the student protests and said those responsible for creating the situation should accept accountability.
Questioning the Centre over the alleged NEET paper leak, Thackeray said thousands of students had suffered because of the controversy.
"There is no question of students apologising. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should apologise to the country's students. The NEET paper leak ruined the future of thousands of students, many suffered severe mental stress and some even took the extreme step of ending their lives. Who will take responsibility for that?" he asked.
Thackeray Slams Police Action On Protesters
Thackeray also criticised the police action during the student protests, alleging that excessive force was used against demonstrators. He said, "Students were lathi-charged, tear gas was used and there were complaints of male police personnel misbehaving with women students. We met several injured students. Some had fractured limbs and others alleged their clothes were torn. It was deeply disturbing."
He said the students were only demanding reforms in the education system and claimed the situation could have been resolved through dialogue. "If the government had spoken to the students on the very first day, this issue could have been resolved. Instead of holding talks, it chose force," he added.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief also criticised the government's description of protesting students. He said, "First they were called 'cockroaches', and now they are being described as 'misguided'. Do you think these students will ever forget this? The government, not the students, should apologise."
Referring to a woman student who stopped a police vehicle during the Mumbai protests, Thackeray questioned the online abuse directed at her. "Who will apologise for the language used against that student on social media?" he asked.
Targets Amit Shah Over Pune Visit
Thackeray also took a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Pune on the death anniversary of Bal Gangadhar Tilak.
Drawing a comparison with Lokmanya Tilak, who was once described as the "Father of Indian Unrest" for mobilising people against British rule, Thackeray alleged that Shah had become "the architect of public anger" against his own government.
"Lokmanya Tilak united people against British rule. Today, Amit Shah is creating resentment against his own government," he said.
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