ETV Bharat / state

'Modi, Shah Should Apologise To Students, Not The Other Way Around': Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Centre over the NEET row, student protests, and police action against demonstrators, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should apologise to students instead of expecting an apology from them.

Addressing reporters after a meeting of party office-bearers at Shiv Sena Bhavan, Thackeray referred to the Prime Minister's recent remarks on the student protests and said those responsible for creating the situation should accept accountability.

Questioning the Centre over the alleged NEET paper leak, Thackeray said thousands of students had suffered because of the controversy.

"There is no question of students apologising. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should apologise to the country's students. The NEET paper leak ruined the future of thousands of students, many suffered severe mental stress and some even took the extreme step of ending their lives. Who will take responsibility for that?" he asked.

Thackeray Slams Police Action On Protesters

Thackeray also criticised the police action during the student protests, alleging that excessive force was used against demonstrators. He said, "Students were lathi-charged, tear gas was used and there were complaints of male police personnel misbehaving with women students. We met several injured students. Some had fractured limbs and others alleged their clothes were torn. It was deeply disturbing."

He said the students were only demanding reforms in the education system and claimed the situation could have been resolved through dialogue. "If the government had spoken to the students on the very first day, this issue could have been resolved. Instead of holding talks, it chose force," he added.