ETV Bharat / state

Modi, Shah Pay Tribute To 'TMC Attack Victims', Say Their Sacrifices Will Be Source Of Strength

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid tribute to the hundreds of BJP activists killed in alleged atrocities by the Trinamool Congress in the last few years and said their sacrifices will be remembered as a source of strength.

A makeshift memorial for those saffron party workers killed was put up near the stage at Brigade Parade Ground, where the new government headed by Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in.

In the memorial, the names of "martyrs" and the districts they had hailed from were listed on a large board.

Sharing a photo of the memorial on his X handle, Modi said, “Tribute to the courageous BJP Karyakartas! Even in the midst of celebrations at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata today on the formation of the first ever BJP Government in West Bengal, we remembered all those BJP Karyakartas who laid down their lives in the service of an ideal greater than themselves. Their sacrifice is etched forever in the journey of the party, he said, adding: "Their courage will remain a source of strength for all of us.”