Modi, Mamata Helping Rich Instead Of Poor: Rahul Gandhi
Addressing an election rally in Hooghly's Serampore, he said the duo want power. Wherever the PM goes, he spreads hatred and fear among people.
Published : April 25, 2026 at 6:27 PM IST
Serampore: Putting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the same bracket, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the duo of helping the rich instead of the poor, while hankering for power.
Gandhi said Modi "claims to be a 'deshbhakt' (patriot), but is selling off the country. "While CM Mamata Banerjee is helping the rich, and not the poor in West Bengal, Modi is doing the same across the country. They both want power but don't work for people," he said, addressing an election rally at Serampore in Hooghly district.
"Wherever the PM goes, he spreads hatred and fear among people," he alleged.
He further claimed that the country is witnessing a fight between two ideologies. "It is the Congress's unity and brotherhood against the BJP and RSS's hatred and violence," he added.
Gandhi's planned April 23 rallies in Kolkata and Serampore were initially cancelled due to a lack of police permission. The development triggered sharp political reactions, with the Congress accusing the state administration of bias and obstruction.
The party alleged that the denial of permission was influenced by the ruling Trinamool Congress, escalating tensions between Opposition parties in the state.
LIVE: Public Meeting | Hooghly, West Bengal https://t.co/w2p9atVAS1— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 25, 2026
However, the situation was resolved after authorities granted fresh clearance, allowing the rallies to be rescheduled for April 25.
Earlier, Congress leaders had strongly criticised the initial denial of permission, claiming it reflected an attempt by the state government to curb Opposition campaigning.
The episode briefly added to the already charged political atmosphere in Bengal, where multiple parties are vying for influence ahead of ongoing electoral contests.
Meanwhile, Gandhi sharpened his attack on both the ruling Trinamool and the BJP during his remarks on Thursday, arguing that the BJP's rise in the state was a direct consequence of governance failures by CM Banerjee’s administration.
"If Mamata Banerjee had run a clean government and had not polarised Bengal, the BJP would not have been able to rise," Gandhi said, as polling for the first phase of elections in the state was held on April 23. The second phase of voting is scheduled for April 29.
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