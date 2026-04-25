ETV Bharat / state

Modi, Mamata Helping Rich Instead Of Poor: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi at an election campaign rally in Sermapore on Saturday. ( PTI )

Serampore: Putting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the same bracket, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the duo of helping the rich instead of the poor, while hankering for power.

Gandhi said Modi "claims to be a 'deshbhakt' (patriot), but is selling off the country. "While CM Mamata Banerjee is helping the rich, and not the poor in West Bengal, Modi is doing the same across the country. They both want power but don't work for people," he said, addressing an election rally at Serampore in Hooghly district.

"Wherever the PM goes, he spreads hatred and fear among people," he alleged.

He further claimed that the country is witnessing a fight between two ideologies. "It is the Congress's unity and brotherhood against the BJP and RSS's hatred and violence," he added.

Gandhi's planned April 23 rallies in Kolkata and Serampore were initially cancelled due to a lack of police permission. The development triggered sharp political reactions, with the Congress accusing the state administration of bias and obstruction.

The party alleged that the denial of permission was influenced by the ruling Trinamool Congress, escalating tensions between Opposition parties in the state.